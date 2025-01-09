DNR enforcement actions, published 01/09/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Franklin County

James Toomsen

Be properly certified before handling, transporting, any applying manure and pay a $1,500 administrative penalty.

Jefferson County

Jeffrey and Susan Buch

Properly dispose of all remaining solid waste and demolition debris at a landfill and submit disposal receipts; and pay a $7,000 administrative penalty.

Sioux County

Peter Junior Hoogland d/b/a Highland Diary

Pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Woodbury County

Cargill, Incorporated d/b/a Cargill Animal Nutrition

Complete the work in the compliance plan; submit for approval a Particulate matter (PM)10 and PM2.5 air dispersion modeling analysis that demonstrates compliance with the applicable National Ambient Air Quality Standards; submit all air quality construction permit applications for equipment that requires modification; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.