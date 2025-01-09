- LDI Advises North Louisiana to Be Insurance Ready Ahead of Winter Weather

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 8, 2025

The National Weather Service in Shreveport is monitoring winter weather that could affect parts of Louisiana this week. Areas in northern Louisiana could experience a combination of rain, snow and/or ice from early Thursday through Friday afternoon.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) encourages policyholders to review your policy, discuss potential out-of-pocket costs with your agent and keep their information handy in case you need to file a claim. LDI recommends Louisiana policyholders take these additional steps to Be Insurance Ready before the wintery weather arrives.

Homeowners Winter Weather Concerns

Protect yourself and your home during extreme weather: Keep anything flammable at least three feet away from a fireplace, wood stove or space heater. Plug space heaters directly into wall outlets instead of using an extension cord. Never use an oven or stove-top burner to heat your home. Take measures to protect your pipes by removing garden hoses, wrapping outside pipes and faucets, dripping inside faucets, and leaving cabinet doors open to expose the pipes to heated air. Set the thermostat to at least 55 degrees if your home is unoccupied during the winter months. Use a safe and secure ladder or contact a professional to help clear leaves and debris from gutters to prevent clogs that could damage your home. Trim branches around your property that are damaged or dying.



Be Insurance Ready for winter weather and stay safe. If you have questions about an insurance policy or have issues with an insurance claim, contact the LDI by downloading our LDIConnect mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, calling us at 800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.

