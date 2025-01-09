Kneron Forms Partnership with Saudi Arabia’s National Semiconductor Hub and Establishes Local Subsidiary

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kneron, a leading full-stack edge AI semiconductor solutions company, has announced the launch of a subsidiary in Riyadh, signaling a significant expansion into the Middle East. This move is in collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s National Semiconductor Hub (NSH) and the National Technology Development Program (NTDP) and marks a critical milestone in advancing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to become a global leader in technology and innovation.Founded in 2015, Kneron is a California-based company specializing in edge AI System-on-Chip (SoC) technology, which processes AI directly on devices. This innovative approach offers superior speed, cost efficiency, and security compared to cloud-based solutions, setting Kneron apart in the competitive AI landscape. Backed by $195 million in funding from prominent investors such as Sequoia, Qualcomm, SparkLabs Group, Horizon Ventures, and Foxconn, Kneron has built a robust global network of customers and partners, including Toyota, Hanwha, and Altek.The new Riyadh subsidiary is designed to support Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem, focusing on AI application development, local talent cultivation, and technology transfer. By establishing a presence in the Kingdom, Kneron aims to contribute to critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and transportation, further advancing Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to lead in AI and digital transformation.The NSH, a venture-backed initiative that launched in 2024 with over $266 million in initial funding, is tasked with building a fabless semiconductor ecosystem to attract 50 semiconductor companies by 2030. This initiative aligns with the Saudi government’s $100 billion investment in "Transcendence," a cutting-edge technology hub designed to train 20,000 AI specialists and foster innovation across local and international enterprises.Albert Liu, CEO and Founder of Kneron, shared, "We are committed to working closely with the Saudi government and our partners to build a smarter and more sustainable future. As AI technology continues to proliferate and digitalization accelerates, Kneron looks forward to creating numerous success stories and injecting fresh energy into the global market."Dr. Naveed Sherwani, CEO of NSH, welcomed the partnership, stating, "We welcome Kneron’s expansion into Saudi Arabia and have high expectations for this collaboration. Kneron will leverage Saudi Arabia’s wealth of talent, resources, and robust fabless semiconductor ecosystem to design AI chips and develop AI applications."Ibrahim Neyaz, CEO of NTDP, emphasized, "Kneron’s expansion into Saudi Arabia signifies the Kingdom’s growing prominence as a global technology hub. At NTDP, we are committed to fostering an ecosystem where companies like Kneron can innovate and thrive, contributing to the realization of Vision 2030."In addition to Kneron’s expansion, SparkLabs Group, one of its key investors, launched a $50 million "SparkLabs AIM AI" fund last year to support AI startups worldwide. SparkLabs also operates AIM-X, an AI-focused accelerator based in Saudi Arabia, further strengthening collaboration between the Kingdom and global innovators.This partnership represents a new chapter in Kneron’s growth and highlights its dedication to supporting global innovation. Kneron envisions that through close cooperation with the Saudi government and partners, it can effectively consolidate resources, unlock innovation potential, and construct a smarter, more sustainable future.

