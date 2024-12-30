Kneron to Unveil Cutting-Edge AI Solutions at CES 2025

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kneron, a pioneer in the global edge AI industry, will showcase its latest innovations at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, taking place from January 7–10, 2025, in Las Vegas, USA, at booth North Hall #9071. Under the theme "Innovation Lives on the Edge," this year’s exhibition will spotlight Kneron’s advancements in edge computing and integrated AI solutions across diverse sectors.Redefining Edge AI: Pioneering a New Era of Edge ComputingAmid the global surge of generative AI, Kneron will debut its second-generation edge server, the KNEO 330, designed specifically for the edge GPT market. The KNEO 330 excels in high-performance computing while maintaining low power consumption and robust privacy safeguards. Supporting up to 8 concurrent connections, it facilitates deployment of large language models (LLMs) and Stable Diffusion, delivering powerful AI processing directly at the endpoint. This capability enhances productivity for small and medium-sized enterprises while reducing AI costs. Its versatile applications span manufacturing, financial services, higher education, healthcare, and game development. Kneron’s collaborations with esteemed institutions such as Stanford University and UCLA underscore its commitment to driving innovation.Superior Vision: Driving Robotics ForwardIn response to the rapidly growing robotics market, Kneron will demonstrate advanced hardware and software solutions that empower robots to operate efficiently and safely in complex environments. The company’s proprietary mobile platform, featuring advanced RGBD modules, offers precise depth sensing, object recognition, liquid detection, and autonomous navigation around reflective and occluded obstacles. By integrating AI and 3D sensing technologies, Kneron enables robots to adapt dynamically to diverse scenarios, enhancing their analytical capabilities and operational flexibility.Security + AI: Revolutionizing Safety Across IndustriesKneron’s AI-powered security products have been widely adopted in residential safety, smart buildings, and urban governance, contributing to the rapid expansion of the edge AI market. At CES, Kneron will showcase solutions such as AI video management systems, AI access control monitoring, and AI cameras. A standout feature will be the panoramic AI camera, which exemplifies real-time monitoring with unparalleled security capabilities. Additionally, Kneron will unveil a new generation of 1280x1024 infrared thermal imaging cameras, offering lower power consumption and cost-effective single-chip solutions—marking a significant improvement over traditional FPGA and video encoder setups.KNEO Pi: Empowering Developers with Edge AITo enhance developer access to its AI platform, Kneron will introduce the KNEO Pi development board, similar in size to the Raspberry Pi and compatible with its peripherals. Supporting Python and C programming languages, and equipped with Kneron’s proprietary quantization technology and efficient NPU, the KNEO Pi simplifies the development of edge AI applications. Additionally, Kneron will showcase specialized solutions for smart driving, ADAS in-vehicle systems, and industrial markets, powered by its KL series chips and advanced algorithms for real-time environmental perception and analysis—paving the way for smarter, more intuitive driving experiences.Kneron warmly invites global partners, industry leaders, and technology enthusiasts to visit its booth at CES 2025 to explore the future of AI and discover the limitless possibilities of edge innovation.

