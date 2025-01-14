VIPC Awards Technology Commercialization Grant to UVA Health for Novel Antibody Capable of Detecting Sepsis and Mitigating Septic Shock

Humanized monoclonal antibodies developed by Dr. Jianjie Ma address sepsis-induced acute lung injury, a life-threatening concern with limited treatment options.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that UVA Health has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $100,000 to expand research conducted by Dr. Jianjie Ma. Ma’s innovative work focuses on sepsis, the number one cause of death in hospitals and a condition costing these institutions more than $53 billion each year.

Sepsis is a life-threatening complication occurring when the body’s immune response to infection causes damage to its own tissues. Mortality rates from sepsis range from 25-70%, and the risk of death increases by 4-9% for every hour that treatment is delayed. Within the Ma Lab at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, Ma and his team are developing a groundbreaking humanized monoclonal antibody for early detection of sepsis and effective mitigation of septic shock. This antibody has exceptional binding capacity, allowing it to surpass commercially available antibodies and, ultimately, improving sepsis survival according to preliminary in vivo studies in animal models. The initial focus is on sepsis-induced acute lung injury (ALI), a condition affecting 25-50% of sepsis patients, and with a mortality rate of 40%.

“CCF funding will bring us closer to translating this innovative discovery into potential human applications, and we could not be more grateful to VIPC for seeing and believing in its promise”, said Ma, Professor of Surgery and Director of the Division of Surgical Sciences at UVA School of Medicine.

Joe Benevento, VIPC President and CEO, said, “Virginia’s premier research universities and health institutions are developing exciting R&D breakthroughs that have the potential to save lives. VIPC is delighted to help accelerate critical technology commercialization in partnership with UVA and Dr. Ma’s new biotech startup company, HTIC Inc.”

Ma and his collaborator, Dr. Yongqing Li at the University of Michigan, have spent a decade researching an improved sepsis treatment, which has now culminated in a lead therapeutic compound that, combined with a diagnostic window of treatment, offers a strong market opportunity. CCF funding will support Ma’s preparations for IND-enabling studies and future FDA approval.

