Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Poised for Significant Growth from 2024 to 2034, Reports DelveInsight

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Forecast

DelveInsight's Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market dynamics.

Some of the key facts of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report:

• The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market size was valued approximately USD 4,949 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In October 2024, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing protein kinase inhibitors to address cardiopulmonary and neurodegenerative diseases via Abelson Tyrosine Kinase inhibition, has announced the closing of a $110 million private placement. This funding, generated through the sale of common stock and accompanying warrants, could potentially reach $275 million upon full cash exercise of the warrants, prior to deducting placement agent fees and expenses. The proceeds will support the execution of the Phase 2b ‘702’ trial for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and general corporate activities.

• In July 2024, Aerovate Therapeutics is reducing its workforce by 78%, following the Phase IIb trial failure of its pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drug, AV-101. The Massachusetts-based biotech disclosed the layoffs in an SEC filing, estimating related costs at approximately $5.6 million.

• In March 2024, Merck (NYSE: MRK), also known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, has announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given approval for sotatercept-csrk (U.S. Brand Name: WINREVAIR™, for injection, 45mg, 60mg) for the management of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in adults. This medication is indicated to enhance exercise capacity, ameliorate World Health Organization (WHO) functional class (FC), and mitigate the risk of clinical worsening events. WINREVAIR had previously received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA. It represents the first FDA-approved therapy targeting activin signaling inhibition for PAH, offering a novel therapeutic approach by modulating the balance between pro- and anti-proliferative signaling to regulate vascular cell proliferation associated with PAH.

• In January 2024, Pulnovo Medical Limited, a globally renowned innovator in medical devices for treating Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) and Heart Failure (HF), has recently achieved Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) designation from the US FDA and approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the PADN Catheter and Generator. The PADN technology marks a significant breakthrough in the realm of global interventional pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), addressing challenges in PAH interventional therapy

• In 2022, the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment market in the US was valued at around USD 3,898.5 million, and it is expected to grow due to rising awareness of the condition and the introduction of new therapies.

• In 2022, the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market size in EU4 and the UK was estimated at approximately USD 816.4 million, accounting for nearly 16% of the total market revenue across the 7MM.

• As per DelveInsight’s estimates, Germany had the largest Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension drugs market in EU4 and the UK, reaching around USD 210.3 million in 2022, followed by France at approximately USD 207.9 million. In contrast, Spain had the smallest market in 2023.

• The evolving pipeline for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) includes various treatments such as Sotatercept (MK-7962) from Merck, ralinepag by United Therapeutics, RT234 (vardenafil inhalation powder) developed by Respira Therapeutics, seralutinib (GB002) from Gossamer Bio, YUTREPIA (an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil) created by Liquidia Technologies, and TNX-201 by Tenax Therapeutics. These treatments are anticipated to be introduced and made available throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

• In 2022, the collective number of existing cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the 7MM (Seven Major Markets) was estimated to be around 88,100 cases. Over the study duration (2019─2032), it is anticipated that these cases will show a gradual increase, projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 0.4% by 2032

• In the European Union Four (EU4) and the United Kingdom (UK) combined, there were an estimated 19,720 diagnosed cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in 2022. It is anticipated that these diagnosed cases will experience an increase throughout the study period from 2019 to 2032.

• In 2022, Japan recorded an estimated 204 cases of class I, 1,143 occurrences of class II, 901 cases of class III, and 136 cases of class IV pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). It is anticipated that these figures will show a decline over the study period from 2019 to 2032.

• Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies: Aerovate Therapeutics, Novartis, Keros Therapeutics, Vigonvita Life Sciences, Insmed Incorporated, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Actelion, Gossamer Bio, Lung Biotechnology PBC, United Therapeutics, Gilead Science, Acceleron Pharma, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and others

• Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies: AV-101, LTP001, KER-012, TPN171H, Treprostinil Palmitil, Satralizumab (Genetical Recombination), Sotatercept, Macitentan, ACT-293987, GB002 (seralutinib), Parenteral Treprostinil, Ralinepag, Selonsertib, Sotatercept, ubenimex, Olaparib, and others

• The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are more affected with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension than males

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Overview

When measured by right heart catheterization, pulmonary hypertension (PH) is defined as mean pulmonary artery pressure greater than 25 mm Hg at rest or greater than 30 mm Hg during activity. PH has been classified into five groups by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the basis of shared pathophysiology, clinical presentation, and available treatments.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

• Prevalent Cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies and Key Companies

• AV-101: Aerovate Therapeutics

• LTP001: Novartis

• KER-012: Keros Therapeutics

• TPN171H: Vigonvita Life Sciences

• Treprostinil Palmitil: Insmed Incorporated

• Satralizumab (Genetical Recombination): Chugai Pharmaceutical

• Sotatercept: Merck Sharp & Dohme

• Macitentan: Janssen Pharmaceutical

• ACT-293987: Actelion

• GB002 (seralutinib): Gossamer Bio

• Parenteral Treprostinil: Lung Biotechnology PBC

• Ralinepag: United Therapeutics

• Selonsertib: Gilead Sciences

• Sotatercept: Acceleron Pharma

• ubenimex: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

• Olaparib: AstraZeneca

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Strengths

• Better understanding of disease pathophysiology and genetics has improved diagnosis and treatment, reducing mortality

• There have been significant developments in the treatment regime leading to the approval of novel therapies and more defined treatment guidelines

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Opportunities

• Further research on diagnostic and prognostic blood biomarkers in asymptomatic or specific at-risk populations to improve diagnosis and develop novel treatment options

• The increasing prevalence of PAH, along with government support for the development of orphan drugs, provide companies with an excellent opportunity to invest in the PAH market

Scope of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension current marketed and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension emerging therapies

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Dynamics: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market drivers and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

3. SWOT analysis of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

4. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance

6. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Disease Background and Overview

7. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

9. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Unmet Needs

11. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Emerging Therapies

12. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Drivers

16. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Barriers

17. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Appendix

18. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

