2025-27 PWB Infrastructure Pipeline Survey

The Public Works Board (PWB) maintains a list of projects seeking funding in order to know more about the infrastructure project pipeline in Washington communities.

The 2025-27 Infrastructure Pipeline Survey is intended to build a stronger understanding of specific projects likely to come to the PWB for funding, which in turn allows the PWB to showcase the short-term infrastructure demand.

Local governments (cities, counties, special purpose districts, etc.) with information about known projects ready for construction within the next two to four years are encouraged to participate in this short survey.

Survey responses will be collected continuously, but responses received before February 2025 will be most instrumental towards this study.

Link to survey (on Smartsheet)