Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Growth Projections 2023-2032: Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Neurotrophic Keratitis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Neurotrophic Keratitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Neurotrophic Keratitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The Neurotrophic Keratitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Neurotrophic Keratitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Neurotrophic Keratitis market dynamics.

Some of the key facts of the Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Report:

Some of the key facts of the Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Report:

• The Neurotrophic Keratitis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• In 2022, the total diagnosed prevalent population of Neuroblastoma (NK) across the Seven Major Markets (7MM) was approximately 102,000.

• In 2022, the overall prevalent cases of Neuroblastoma (NK) across the Seven Major Markets (7MM) amounted to approximately 138,000. These cases of Neuroblastoma in the 7MM are projected to rise over the forecast period, spanning from 2023 to 2032.

• Within the EU4 and the UK, the United Kingdom recorded the highest diagnosed prevalence of Neuroblastoma (NK) in 2022, with Germany following closely behind.

• In 2022, the combined prevalence of Neuroblastoma (NK) cases in the EU4 and the UK accounted for approximately 43% of all prevalent cases across the Seven Major Markets.

• In the US in 2021, there were around 50,300 cases of NK that were really identified

• In 2021, there were 101,500 diagnosed cases of Neurotrophic Keratitis in the 7MM as a whole

• In the US, the greatest documented prevalence and diagnosis rate of NK in the 7MM population occurred in 2021

• Key Neurotrophic Keratitis Companies: Oyster Point Pharma, Recordati Rare Diseases, MimeTech, Claris Biotherapeutics, ReGenTree, BRIM Biotechnology Inc., Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Syneos Health, and others

• Key Neurotrophic Keratitis Therapies: OC-01, REC 0559, CSB-001, RGN-259, BRM424, cenegermin-bkbj, Udonitrectag, RGN-259, and others

• The Neurotrophic Keratitis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that most of the Neurotrophic Keratitis cases comprise of the female population

Neurotrophic Keratitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Neurotrophic Keratitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Neurotrophic Keratitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Neurotrophic Keratitis

• Prevalent Cases of Neurotrophic Keratitis by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Neurotrophic Keratitis

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Neurotrophic Keratitis

Neurotrophic Keratitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Neurotrophic Keratitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Neurotrophic Keratitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Neurotrophic Keratitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Neurotrophic Keratitis Therapies and Key Companies

• OC-01: Oyster Point Pharma

• REC 0559: Recordati Rare Diseases/MimeTech

• CSB-001: Claris Biotherapeutics

• RGN-259: ReGenTree

• BRM424: BRIM Biotechnology Inc.

• cenegermin-bkbj: Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A

• Udonitrectag: Syneos Health

• RGN-259: ReGenTree, LLC

Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Strengths

• Increasing prevalence of other conditions causes neurotrophic keratitis, thereby increasing NK population.

• The development of novel molecules potentially targets epithelial healing and corneal innervation.

• Advances in biotechnology, laser and robotic treatment also aid in the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis.

Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Opportunities

• The recent approval of Oxervate by EMA and priority review designation approved by the USFDA will popularize the utilization of recombinant human nerve growth factors for the treatment of neurotrophic keratitis during the forecast period.

• Researchers are increasing their investments to develop and discover drugs that could potentially treat rare eye disease

Scope of the Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Neurotrophic Keratitis Companies: Oyster Point Pharma, Recordati Rare Diseases, MimeTech, Claris Biotherapeutics, ReGenTree, BRIM Biotechnology Inc., Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Syneos Health, and others

• Key Neurotrophic Keratitis Therapies: OC-01, REC 0559, CSB-001, RGN-259, BRM424, cenegermin-bkbj, Udonitrectag, RGN-259, and others

• Neurotrophic Keratitis Therapeutic Assessment: Neurotrophic Keratitis current marketed and Neurotrophic Keratitis emerging therapies

• Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Dynamics: Neurotrophic Keratitis market drivers and Neurotrophic Keratitis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Neurotrophic Keratitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Access and Reimbursement

