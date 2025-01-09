Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market to Expand Significantly by 2034, States DelveInsight Report

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Graft-Versus-Host Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Graft-Versus-Host Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Graft-Versus-Host Disease market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Graft-Versus-Host Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Graft-Versus-Host Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Report:

• The Graft-Versus-Host Disease market size was valued approximately USD 1100 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In February 2024, Incyte announced that the FDA has granted Priority Review for the Biologics License Application (BLA) of axatilimab, an anti-CSF-1R antibody, for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) in patients who have failed at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.

• In February 2024, REGiMMUNE shared positive outcomes from their Phase IIb clinical trial aimed at preventing acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (alloHCT). The results were presented at the 2024 Tandem Meeting of ASTCT and CIBMTR.

• The only FDA-approved therapies for treating GvHD are ORENCIA (abatacept), JAKAFI/JAKAVI (ruxolitinib), IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), and REZUROCK (belumosudil).

• In 2023, there were approximately 25,000 hematopoietic stem-cell transplant cases and around 10,500 allogenic transplant cases in the US.

• In 2023, the US had the largest Graft vs. Host Disease population, making up about 45% of the total in the 7MM. Japan contributed around 16%, while Germany accounted for approximately 15% of the population share.

• Chronic graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) severity is categorized as mild, moderate, or severe based on the number and severity of affected organs. About 45% of the five-year prevalent cases of this chronic condition are classified as moderate.

• Key Graft-Versus-Host Disease Companies: CSL Behring, Equillium, Biocon, MaaT Pharma, Regimmune, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacyclics LLC., Novartis, Biogen, Mallinckrodt, Astellas Pharma, Mesoblast, Inc., Thrasher Research Fund, Regimmune Corporation, Syndax Pharmaceutical, Novartis, and others

• Key Graft-Versus-Host Disease Therapies: ZEMAIRA (CSL 964, alpha-1 antitrypsin), EQ001 (itolizumab; Bmab600), MaaT013, RGI-2001, Defibrotide, Ibrutinib, Panobinostat (LBH589), Natalizumab, Methoxsalen, Prograf, Prochymal®, Abatacept, RGI-2001, Axatilimab, Ruxolitinib, and others

• In the United States in 2022, roughly 4,780 cases of acute Graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) and approximately 17,210 cases of chronic Graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) received first-line treatment. Projections suggest an anticipated increase in these cases by the year 2034.

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Overview

Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) is a condition that occurs after a bone marrow or stem cell transplant in which the donated (graft) immune cells attack the recipient's (host) body tissues. This reaction happens because the donor's immune cells recognize the recipient's cells as foreign and initiate an immune response against them.

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Graft-Versus-Host Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Graft-Versus-Host Disease

• Prevalent Cases of Graft-Versus-Host Disease by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Graft-Versus-Host Disease

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Graft-Versus-Host Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Graft-Versus-Host Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Graft-Versus-Host Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Therapies and Key Companies

• ZEMAIRA (CSL 964, alpha-1 antitrypsin): CSL Behring

• EQ001 (itolizumab; Bmab600): Equillium/Biocon

• CSL 964 AAT (zemaira): CSL Behring

• MaaT013: MaaT Pharma

• RGI-2001: Regimmune

• Defibrotide: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

• Ibrutinib: Pharmacyclics LLC.

• Panobinostat (LBH589): Novartis

• Natalizumab: Biogen

• Methoxsalen: Mallinckrodt

• Prograf: Astellas Pharma

• Prochymal®: Mesoblast, Inc.

• Abatacept: Thrasher Research Fund

• RGI-2001: Regimmune Corporation

• Axatilimab: Syndax Pharmaceutical

• Ruxolitinib: Novartis

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Strengths

• Pipeline of GvHD is very robust and several late stage assets are expected to enter in to the market very soon. GvHD pipeline consists of small molecules, monoclonal and Bi-specific antibody, stem cell therapy, recombinant fusion protein etc. which will provide the patients and physicians more options in future.

Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Opportunities

• Several upcoming therapies have received Orphan designations, therapies can get accelerated approval time, 7 years of market exclusivity in the US, clinical trials subsidies and reduced regulatory fees and others. Company can also go for premium pricing as well.

Scope of the Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Graft-Versus-Host Disease Companies: CSL Behring, Equillium, Biocon, MaaT Pharma, Regimmune, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacyclics LLC., Novartis, Biogen, Mallinckrodt, Astellas Pharma, Mesoblast, Inc., Thrasher Research Fund, Regimmune Corporation, Syndax Pharmaceutical, Novartis, and others

• Key Graft-Versus-Host Disease Therapies: ZEMAIRA (CSL 964, alpha-1 antitrypsin), EQ001 (itolizumab; Bmab600), MaaT013, RGI-2001, Defibrotide, Ibrutinib, Panobinostat (LBH589), Natalizumab, Methoxsalen, Prograf, Prochymal®, Abatacept, RGI-2001, Axatilimab, Ruxolitinib, and others

• Graft-Versus-Host Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Graft-Versus-Host Disease current marketed and Graft-Versus-Host Disease emerging therapies

• Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Dynamics: Graft-Versus-Host Disease market drivers and Graft-Versus-Host Disease market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Graft-Versus-Host Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Graft-Versus-Host Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

