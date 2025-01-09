Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Growth to Accelerate in Forecast Period (2024-2034), DelveInsight Analyzes

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Insights

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Oncolytic Virus Therapies, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Oncolytic Virus Therapies market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The Oncolytic Virus Therapies market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Oncolytic Virus Therapies pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Oncolytic Virus Therapies market dynamics.

Some of the key facts of the Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Report:

• The Oncolytic Virus Therapies market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In July 2024, KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a biotech company focused on developing innovative, multi-mechanistic oncolytic viral immunotherapy programs, announced today that the FDA has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the STEALTH-001 study of VET3-TGI in patients with advanced, incurable solid tumors.

• In March 2024, Imugene Limited (ASX: IMU), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, is excited to announce that its Phase 1 clinical trial of the CD19 oncolytic virotherapy drug candidate onCARlytics (on-CAR-19, CF33-CD19 HOV4) has successfully completed its first cohort in the intratumoral monotherapy arm. As a result, the trial is now ready to begin combination dosing with the CD19-targeting drug blinatumomab (Blincyto®, marketed by Amgen) for patients with solid tumors.

• The United States holds the largest market share in oncolytic virus therapies, representing over 70% of the total market, surpassing EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

• In November 2023, Genelux revealed that the US FDA has awarded Fast Track designation (FTD) for the developmental initiative of Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec) aimed at treating individuals with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer.

• DelveInsight's analysis indicates that prostate cancer constituted approximately 20% of the overall target patient population for oncolytic virus therapies in the 7MM in 2023.

• In 2023, melanoma comprised around 10% of the total new cases among selected cancers in the 7MM.

• The oncolytic virus pipeline is robust, with leading pharmaceutical firms like Replimune, Genelux, Imugene, EpicentRx, and others actively involved in advancing research to improve cancer treatment choices.

• As per GLOBOCAN, the anticipated number of new cases of breast cancer in the United States is projected to increase from 274,375 in 2022 to 321,295 by 2035.

• At present, there are only two approved oncolytic virus therapies: IMLYGIC (Talimogene laherparepvec/T-VEC; Amgen), authorized in the US, Europe, and Japan since 2015, and DELYTACT (teserpaturev/G47∆; Daiichi Sankyo), sanctioned in Japan in 2021.

• Key Oncolytic Virus Therapies Companies: Amgen, Daiichio Sankyo, Genelux, Replimune, Binhui Biopharmaceutical, Zhejiang Cancer Hospital, and others

• Key Oncolytic Virus Therapies Therapies: IMLYGIC (T-VEC), DELYTACT (G47Δ), Olvi-Vec, RP1, OH2 injection, H101, Camrelizumab, and others

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Overview

Oncolytic virus therapy is a promising approach to cancer treatment that utilizes viruses to selectively target and destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. These viruses are engineered or modified to infect and replicate within cancer cells, leading to their destruction through various mechanisms, including direct cell lysis, induction of anti-tumor immune responses, and inhibition of tumor blood supply.

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Oncolytic Virus Therapies market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Oncolytic Virus Therapies

• Prevalent Cases of Oncolytic Virus Therapies by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Oncolytic Virus Therapies

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Oncolytic Virus Therapies

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Oncolytic Virus Therapies market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Oncolytic Virus Therapies market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Oncolytic Virus Therapies Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Therapies and Key Companies

• IMLYGIC (T-VEC): Amgen

• DELYTACT (G47Δ): Daiichio Sankyo

• Olvi-Vec: Genelux

• RP1: Replimune

• OH2 injection: Binhui Biopharmaceutical

• H101, Camrelizumab: Zhejiang Cancer Hospital

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Drivers

• Increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide, driving the demand for novel treatment options.

• Advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering, facilitating the development of more effective oncolytic viruses.

• Growing investment in research and development by pharmaceutical companies and government agencies.

• Potential for combination therapies with other cancer treatments, enhancing efficacy and patient outcomes.

• Rising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits of oncolytic virus therapies.

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Barriers

• Limited understanding of the mechanisms of action and long-term safety profiles of oncolytic viruses.

• Challenges in manufacturing and scalability of oncolytic virus production.

• High costs associated with research, development, and clinical trials.

• Regulatory hurdles and approval processes for new oncolytic virus therapies.

• Patient selection and stratification challenges, including variability in treatment responses among different cancer types and patients.

Scope of the Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Oncolytic Virus Therapies Companies: Amgen, Daiichio Sankyo, Genelux, Replimune, Binhui Biopharmaceutical, Zhejiang Cancer Hospital, and others

• Key Oncolytic Virus Therapies Therapies: IMLYGIC (T-VEC), DELYTACT (G47Δ), Olvi-Vec, RP1, OH2 injection, H101, Camrelizumab, and others

• Oncolytic Virus Therapies Therapeutic Assessment: Oncolytic Virus Therapies current marketed and Oncolytic Virus Therapies emerging therapies

• Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Dynamics: Oncolytic Virus Therapies market drivers and Oncolytic Virus Therapies market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Oncolytic Virus Therapies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Access and Reimbursement

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

