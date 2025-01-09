Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Causes Duck Mortalities in Austin Area

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN — Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed by preliminary test results in multiple domestic ducks recovered at the Arboretum Shopping Center ponds in northwest Austin.

Disease experts indicate HPAI is circulating among wild birds in Texas as waterbirds and waterfowl visit their wintering grounds.

Widespread detections have occurred across Texas with most recent findings in Wharton, Galveston, El Paso, Potter and Harris counties.

Detected in all states across the U.S., HPAI is a highly contagious virus that transmits easily among wild and domestic birds. It can spread directly between animals and indirectly through environmental contamination.

Because of the ease of transmission, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) recommends wildlife rehabilitators remain cautious when intaking wild animals with clinical signs consistent with HPAI and quarantine animals to limit the potential for HPAI exposure to other animals within the facility.

The public can assist in interrupting HPAI transmission by limiting all unnecessary contact with wild birds, including not feeding or causing waterfowl to congregate in parks. To help combat this outbreak, it is recommended that all bird feeders and bird baths be taken down as these allow birds to congregate and spread disease easily to each other. Do not handle any sick or dead wildlife or allow any pets to consume any wild carcasses.

Additionally, game bird hunters should consider precautions such as:

Disposing carcasses properly

Wearing gloves when processing

Avoiding consumption or processing of any sick bird

Cleaning and disinfecting tools between carcasses

Cooking meat to proper temperatures

Currently, the transmission risk of avian influenza from infected birds to people remains low, but the public should take basic protective measures if contact with wild animals cannot be avoided. The public and health care professionals can find more information about HPAI in humans from the Texas Department of State Health Services. If you had contact with an HPAI-positive or suspect animal and develop signs of illness, immediately contact your health care provider and let them know about the exposure.

If you encounter a wild animal with signs consistent with HPAI, contact your local TPWD wildlife biologist.