Minnesota DNR honors Pipestone Soil and Water Conservation District (published January 9, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources presented its annual Ecological and Water Resources Division Appreciation Award to the Pipestone Soil and Water Conservation District. DNR Ecological and Water Resources Division Director Katie Smith presented the award at the annual conference of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts in December.

“Pipestone SWCD is a great partner in sustainable water resource management,” Smith said. “They understand the water availability challenges in the area and work closely with landowners, communities and the DNR.”

Smith also cited Pipestone SWCD’s valuable work collecting and monitoring groundwater and surface water. They were one of the first Minnesota counties to pilot the electronic observation well data downloading program. They partner with landowners to conduct permit-required monitoring to ensure accurate data collection. They also collect surface water monitoring data that are critical to monitoring groundwater aquifers.

“Soil and water conservation districts play a vital role in helping to protect Minnesota’s lands and waters. In collaboration with local and state government, and the demonstrated commitments of landowners and businesses, SWCDs are making a difference that benefits our communities, environment, our wildlife and, ultimately, all Minnesotans,” Smith said.