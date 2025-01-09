2025 EDGE Grant Informational Webinar Set for Jan. 22nd

Dover, Del. – The Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) is gearing up for the first EDGE Grant Competition round of 2025. EDGE stands for the Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE) program.

To help potential applicants prepare for applications to be accepted during the month of Feburary, DSB is hosting an online information session on Wednesday January 22, at 10:00 a.m. Registration is required, so go to de.gov/edge to sign up!

The webinar will help attendees learn what elements are needed for a successful application. Speakers include DSB’s Director and Business Unit Finance Director, a previous EDGE winner, and staff from our partners at the Delaware Small Business Development Center.

EDGE is a competition for grant funding. Five STEM-based (science/technology/engineering/math) companies can each receive up to $100,000 for eligible expenses while five Entrepreneur Class (non-STEM) businesses can each receive up to $50,000.

To be eligible to apply for the EDGE competition, your small business must have been in operation for less than seven years and have 10 or fewer full-time employees. Startups and those not yet in business are also eligible. Visit de.gov/edge for more information.

