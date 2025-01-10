Thesis Capital Partners Successfully Recapitalizes Puerto Rico-Based Cadillac Services

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thesis Capital Partners (“Thesis”), an Independent Sponsor investing in family-owned companies across the United States, is pleased to announce the successful recapitalization of Cadillac Services (“Cadillac” or the “Company”), in partnership with Seacoast Capital and Tamarix Capital Partners.Cadillac is a leading provider of uniform rental and repair, laundry, and dust control services. The Company serves a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial, food & beverage, and retail throughout the US tropics.Thesis provided a combination of equity capital alongside Seacoast and Tamarix to facilitate the Company's ongoing growth strategy. This investment will enable Cadillac to strengthen its market position, expand its service offerings, and continue to uphold its high standards of service delivery.Chris Kirsch, Operating Partner at Thesis, has joined Cadillac Services as President following the recapitalization. Chris brings a wealth of experience in driving operational excellence and sustainable growth across multiple industries. Under his leadership, Cadillac is well-positioned to broaden its market footprint and continue its legacy of success.Ian J.H. Reynolds, Founder & Managing Partner of Thesis Capital Partners, commented, “We are honored that the Shulevitz family would place their trust in us to help them grow the company. We have a wonderful opportunity with our partners in the Schulevitz family, Seacoast and Tamarix to enable the company to be the undisputed market leader in the arena.”Chris Kirsch, President of Cadillac Services, added, “Our goal is to build on the strong foundation already in place, drive innovation, and deliver even greater value to customers. Together with the talented team at Cadillac, we look forward to creating a shared vision for success and achieving new milestones in the years to come."Thesis Capital Partners expresses its appreciation to Seacoast Capital and Tamarix Capital Partners for their outstanding support throughout this transaction. Their expertise and dedication have been instrumental in ensuring the success of this recapitalization and in positioning Cadillac Services for continued growth.About CadillacFounded in 1925, Cadillac is the leading provider of uniform rental, laundry services, and dust control solutions in the tropics. Known for its high-quality services, Cadillac is the only TRSA-certified Hygienically Clean and Clean Greenprovider on the island. Serving a wide array of industries, Cadillac combines advanced technology and highly trained personnel to deliver superior solutions for uniforms, supplies, and sanitary needs.About Thesis Capital PartnersBased in Houston, Texas, Thesis Capital Partners is an Independent Sponsor that invests in family-owned companies across the United States. Partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs, Thesis takes a hands-on approach to grow businesses for the next generation, creating long-term value for shareholders.

