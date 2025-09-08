Thesis Capital Partners Completes Recapitalization of The Ridge Ohio, a Physician-Led Addiction Treatment Center

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thesis Capital Partners (“Thesis”), a sponsor investing in family-owned businesses across the United States, is pleased to announce the successful recapitalization of The Ridge Ohio (“The Ridge” or the “Company”), a physician-led behavioral health provider offering discreet, evidence-based addiction treatment through a full continuum of care.Founded in 2011, The Ridge has established itself as a premium provider of addiction recovery services, offering both inpatient and outpatient programs at its Cincinnati and Columbus locations. Designed for high-income professionals seeking privacy and personalized treatment, The Ridge combines upscale accommodations with the ability to stay close to family and maintain daily routines—all within a clinically rigorous and restorative environment.Thesis partnered with The Ridge to support the Company’s next chapter of growth, including the expansion of its physician-led clinical team, enhancement of holistic services, and continued investment in its 51-acre campus—recently expanded by more than 5,000 square feet of multipurpose space for clinical, experiential, and educational use.David Delfino, Operating Partner at Thesis, has joined The Ridge as Principal & Transformation Officer, working closely with CEO Stacy Klousiadis and the leadership team. David brings deep healthcare operating experience and will focus on long-term value creation and strategic growth initiatives.Ian J.H. Reynolds, Founder & Managing Partner of Thesis Capital Partners, commented:“The Ridge has built an exceptional team and a clinically unique model focused on privacy, professionalism, and real outcomes. We are proud to support the organization’s mission and are excited to help drive this next phase of growth—enhancing its ability to deliver transformative care in a setting rooted in dignity, discretion, and clinical excellence.”Stacy Klousiadis, CEO of The Ridge Ohio, added:“This transaction marks a meaningful milestone in furthering the vision Dr. Stuckert set in motion when he founded The Ridge in 2011. The Ridge exists to offer discrete, professional, and clinically robust treatment tailored to high-achieving professionals—from physicians and nurses to executives and first responders who demand privacy and a stress-sensitive approach to recovery. This new partnership with Thesis allows The Ridge to accelerate expansion of its physician-led, evidence-based clinical team, augment holistic offerings like music and art therapy, meditation, and nutrition counseling, and deliver these services within its serene, 51-acre residence built for healing and dignity.”Thesis Capital Partners would like to thank Prospect Capital Corporation for its support as senior lender and equity co-investor, our attorneys at Fox Rothschild, our financial advisors at SPP Capital Partners, LLC, and all the collaborators who contributed to the success of this transaction. Thesis looks forward to a long-term partnership with The Ridge and the broader behavioral health community it serves.About The Ridge OhioFounded in 2011 by emergency physician Dr. Jeffrey Stuckert, The Ridge Ohio is a physician-led addiction treatment center providing individualized, compassionate care in a luxury residential setting. The Ridge offers a full continuum of care—from detox to outpatient services—integrating evidence-based clinical treatment with holistic therapies such as yoga, music and art therapy, meditation, and nutrition counseling.About Thesis Capital PartnersBased in Houston, Texas, Thesis Capital Partners is a sponsor investing in family-owned businesses across the United States. Thesis partners with exceptional entrepreneurs and management teams in a hands-on, long-term manner—supporting legacy building, operational transformation, and growth across industries.About Prospect Capital CorporationProspect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is a business development company lending to, and investing in, private businesses.

