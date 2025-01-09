Unlicensed Taxidermy, Illegal Possession of Wildlife Nets More Than $7,000 in Fines

CANADA, January 9 - Released on January 9, 2025

What should have been a straightforward inspection of a Saskatchewan taxidermy business became a complex investigation, leading to multiple charges, significant fines and dozens of wildlife exhibits being seized.

On September 23, 2024, Brandon McCrea of Mossbank pleaded guilty to offences under The Wildlife Act in Moose Jaw Provincial Court, including operating a taxidermy business without a licence and possessing wildlife illegally. McCrea was fined a total of $7,250 plus surcharges and 144 wildlife exhibits were forfeited to the Crown.

In February 2023, Assiniboia conservation officers visited Northern Reflections Taxidermy in Mossbank for a routine inspection but what they found was anything but. The amount of wildlife in the shop was overwhelming - exhibits filled the walls and floor, with a few paths to walk through, and antlers hung from the rafters. As officers began the daunting job of checking each animal, issues soon surfaced. Tags were missing or not properly notched as is required when taxidermists receive wildlife. An inspection of the business's records revealed missing and out of date information. McCrea was also unable to provide a current taxidermy permit. During two follow-up inspections, including one with a search warrant, officers found more untagged wildlife, some in outbuildings and freezers, and more incomplete or missing records. Officers seized 144 wildlife exhibits, a laptop computer and record books.

Saskatchewan laws regulating possession and handling of wildlife are in place to support conservation and to make sure that animals are taken legally and ethically. It's important to respect requirements to ensure wildlife is properly accounted for at every stage of harvest, including when a taxidermist is hired to preserve an animal.

If you suspect wildlife, fisheries, forestry or environmental violations, please call Saskatchewan's toll-free Turn In Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line at 1-800-667-7561 or report violations online at saskatchewan.ca/tipp. You may be eligible for cash rewards from the SaskTIP Reward Program, and you don't have to give your name.

