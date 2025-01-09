CANADA, January 9 - Released on January 9, 2025

A public inquest into the death of Trent Angus will be held February 10 to 14, 2025, at the Dekker Centre, 1 - 623 Carlton Trail, in North Battleford.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Angus, 33, was wanted in regard to a drug and firearm trafficking investigation. At approximately 11:57 hours on February 26, 2022, the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) effected a search warrant at a quonset in Waseca. Three individuals immediately surrendered to RCMP by exiting the structure and were taken into custody. At this time, a firearm was discharged from inside of the structure and a bullet struck an RCMP member situated outside. Trent Angus then exited the structure and refused to follow police commands. A 40 mm less-lethal foam projectile was deployed by RCMP and struck Mr. Angus; however, he continued to be non-compliant. He then brandished a 9 mm handgun and shot at RCMP members. Members of the ERT responded by discharging their firearms, striking Mr. Angus and causing fatal injury. He was declared deceased at the scene.

Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner William Davern will preside at the inquest.

-30-

For more information, contact: