Governor Abbott Appoints Sturgess To Texas Animal Health Commission

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kynan Sturgess, D.V.M. to the Texas Animal Health Commission for a term set to expire on September 6, 2027. The Commission works to protect and enhance the health of animal populations across the state.

Kynan Sturgess, D.V.M. of Hereford is a partner in Hereford Veterinary Clinic. He is a member of the Texas Veterinary Medical Association Board of Directors, Texas Equine Veterinary Association, Academy of Veterinary Consultants, American Association of Bovine Practitioners, and the American Veterinary Medical Association. Additionally, he is a member of the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine Admissions Committee and the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory Director’s Advisory Council. Sturgess received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Oklahoma State University.