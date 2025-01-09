Federal Disaster Assistance Available for Oregon Wildfire Recovery

FEMA has declared a major disaster for Oregon (FEMA-4854-DR-OR) in response to wildfires that burned from July 10 to August 23, 2024. The declaration, approved on January 1, 2025, provides federal support to five counties—Gilliam, Grant, Umatilla, Wasco, and Wheeler—impacted by severe fire damage. The wildfires caused widespread power and communication outages, disrupted emergency services, and created mass shelter needs for vulnerable populations.

Background

President Joe Biden approved federal disaster assistance following a request from Governor Tina Kotek, who sent a formal letter seeking federal support after the destructive 2024 wildfire season. The declaration aims to help local governments and certain private non-profits recover and rebuild after the severe wildfires.

What is FEMA Public Assistance (PA)?

The PA program provides federal funding to reimburse local and tribal governments, state agencies, and certain nonprofits for costs related to the repair public infrastructure, performance of emergency work, and replacement of facilities damaged by disasters.

Who Can Apply?

Local and tribal governments

Nonprofit organizations providing government-like services (must have 501(c), (d), or (e) tax-exempt status)

Key Deadlines:

Request for Public Assistance (RPA): January 30, 2025

Damage Reporting: 60 days after the Recovery Scoping Meeting (RSM)

Important Notes:

Projects must follow environmental and historical preservation laws.

Federal procurement rules must be followed when hiring contractors for eligibility. Please review FEMA Contracting Guidelines for more information.

Need Help?

Communities affected by the 2024 wildfires are urged to apply for this critical assistance to support their recovery.