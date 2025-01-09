No election observation mission in Belarus due to lack of invitation, in breach of OSCE commitments

WARSAW/COPENHAGEN, 9 January 2025 – The decision of the Belarusian authorities not to invite OSCE participating States to observe the country’s presidential election on 26 January is deeply regrettable and prevents an impartial and independent assessment of the election process, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) said in a statement today.

“I deeply regret the decision of the Belarusian authorities not to invite OSCE states through ODIHR to observe the forthcoming presidential election, depriving the country’s citizens of a transparent and full assessment of the entire process,” said ODIHR Director Maria Telalian. “This decision underscores the continued lack of commitment by the Belarusian authorities to invite other OSCE states to observe and provide an independent view on whether the elections are held in line with OSCE commitments and international democratic standards.”

ODIHR has made efforts in recent months to engage with the Belarusian authorities regarding the invitation to observe. With election day less than three weeks away, ODIHR has been unable to monitor key stages of the process.

“Once again, the Belarusian government has decided to disregard its obligation as a signatory to the 1990 Copenhagen Document to invite observers from other OSCE participating States for its elections,” said OSCE PA President Pia Kauma. “This decision is deeply regrettable. The lack of co-operation from Belarus diminishes the spirit of trust that underpins the OSCE even more and the lack of transparency further undermines faith in the electoral system of Belarus.”

This is the third time since the August 2020 presidential elections that ODIHR has been unable to observe elections in Belarus due to the lack of a timely invitation. All OSCE states have repeatedly recognized the value of ODIHR’s observation and the effectiveness of its comprehensive and objective methodology that is applied in the same way in every country. They have also committed to inviting observers from other OSCE participating States to observe, as well as following up swiftly on ODIHR’s election assessments and recommendations.

While ODIHR will not observe the forthcoming presidential election, the Office continues to monitor events in Belarus within all the areas covered by its mandate.