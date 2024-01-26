Blue Heron Recovery Announces New In-Network Insurance Partnerships

Blue Heron Recovery, a leading provider of comprehensive addiction treatment services, is proud to announce its recent partnership with insurance providers.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Heron Recovery, a leading provider of comprehensive addiction treatment services, is proud to announce its recent partnership with several prominent insurance providers. Effective January 1, 2024, Blue Heron Recovery has expanded its in-network insurance options to include Aetna, Aetna CVS, Imagine Health, and Baylor Scott & White. This significant development marks a new chapter in Blue Heron Recovery's commitment to making quality addiction treatment more accessible and affordable for individuals in need.

Expanded Access to Quality Care

With these new partnerships, Blue Heron Recovery extends its reach, allowing more individuals struggling with addiction to access its top-tier treatment programs. Patients covered by Aetna, Aetna CVS, Imagine Health, and Baylor Scott & White can now receive the highest standard of care at Blue Heron Recovery without the stress of out-of-network costs.

About Blue Heron Recovery

Blue Heron Recovery, located in San Antonio, TX, has been at the forefront of addiction treatment for several years. Known for its holistic approach, the facility offers a range of services, including detoxification, inpatient rehabilitation, outpatient programs, and aftercare support. The center's team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing personalized care that addresses the physical, emotional, and psychological aspects of addiction.

A Commitment to Comprehensive Treatment

The inclusion of these new insurance providers is a testament to Blue Heron Recovery's dedication to comprehensive care. "Our mission has always been to offer accessible, high-quality treatment to those battling addiction," said [Name], CEO of Blue Heron Recovery. "These new partnerships with Aetna, Aetna CVS, Imagine Health, and Baylor Scott & White are a huge step forward in fulfilling that mission."

Contact Information:

For more information about Blue Heron Recovery and its services, or to schedule an interview with a representative, please contact:

Blue Heron Recovery

2015 NE Loop 410,

Suite 7, San Antonio, TX 78217

(888) 403-6608

info@blueheronrecovery.com

https://blueheronrecovery.com

Blue Heron Recovery is excited to embark on this journey with its new insurance partners, bringing hope and healing to more individuals and families affected by addiction.