Welocalize Appoints Paul Danter as General Manager of Technology, Manufacturing, and Entertainment Division

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Welocalize , a global leader in language services and AI-driven solutions, today announced the appointment of Paul Danter as General Manager of its Technology, Manufacturing, and Entertainment division . Danter brings over two decades of leadership in content management, localization, and trust & safety industries. His strategic leadership and entrepreneurial expertise are set to elevate the division's capabilities, driving greater innovation and impact for its global clients.Danter’s career is marked by consistent success in scaling businesses and driving technological innovation. As CEO of Moravia, he led the company to record revenue of over $280 million through innovative solutions, a strong focus on quality, and outstanding client satisfaction. His entrepreneurial journey includes co-founding Mobile IQ, where he led the business to a successful acquisition by Quark. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Trust & Safety at Concentrix, managing global teams and delivering cutting-edge solutions in content moderation, fraud prevention, and compliance to the largest technology companies in the world.“Welocalize is on a mission to lead the transformation underway in the language services industry, which requires aligning the best talent to drive innovation to deliver incredible value for clients,” said Paul Carr, CEO of Welocalize. “Paul’s track record, combined with his ability to build high-performing teams, makes him uniquely qualified to lead our Technology, Manufacturing, and Entertainment division.”In his new role, Danter will focus on advancing the division’s strategic priorities, shaping specialized AI-enabled solutions, and ensuring operational excellence to meet the complex needs of global enterprises. His leadership will help clients capture the promise of AI-based multilingual solutions to achieve their business objectives.This appointment is timely as Welocalize accelerates its deployment of AI-led solutions to its Technology, Manufacturing, and Entertainment clients to help them capture the benefits of AI while delivering unprecedented business value. Danter’s leadership will be instrumental in driving transformative outcomes that align with Welocalize’s mission to empower clients across these industries.For more information about Welocalize and its comprehensive suite of solutions, visit welocalize.com.About Welocalize, Inc.Welocalize, a leader in innovative translation and global content solutions, is ranked as one of the world's largest language service providers. Specializing in optimizing customer engagement through localized content, the company has helped some of the world's largest organizations achieve superior business outcomes with multilingual, global content. Central to its approach is OPAL, an AI-enabled platform integrating machine translation, large language models, and natural language processing to automate and enhance translations across over 250 languages. welocalize.com

