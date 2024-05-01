Welocalize Publishes Guide to Leveraging AI in Content Creation and Translation
Practical insights for companies looking to leverage AI alongside human expertise.NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the landscape of global content creation and localization. Welocalize, a leader in translation and global content solutions, has just released a new guide: "AI in Action: Combining People, Processes, and Technology." This guide provides practical insights for companies looking to leverage AI alongside human expertise. It details strategies that enhance efficiency and maintain quality in content creation and translation, ensuring cultural relevance.
Key highlights include:
- A clear-eyed view of AI's capabilities and limitations, while debunking common myths.
- AI is a tool to augment human translators' efficiency, not replace them.
- How AI helps meet the exponential growth in demand for translating and localizing content propelled by the increased use of Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs).
“Human oversight remains crucial for ethical and accurate AI functionality, particularly in understanding cultural nuances and linguistic subtleties,” comments Chris Grebisz, CTO of Welocalize. “For example, AI-powered MT engines are complemented by human post-editors and quality estimation models that prioritize human review where it’s needed most.”
This new guide, teamed with the release of OPAL, Welocalize’s new AI-enabled service delivery platform, underscores the company's dedication to innovating translation and localization services by blending AI with skilled human oversight.
Read "AI in Action: Combining People, Processes, and Technology” here.
About Welocalize, Inc.
Welocalize is ranked as one of the world’s largest language service providers. Specializing in optimizing customer engagement through localized content, the company has helped some of the world's largest organizations achieve superior business outcomes with multilingual, global content. At the heart of Welocalize’s innovative approach is OPAL, the company's cutting-edge AI-enabled service delivery platform, which integrates state-of-the-art AI technologies such as machine translation engines, large language models, and natural language processing to automate translations at scale. This technology, combined with configurable workflows and an extensive network of over 250,000 linguistic experts in more than 250 languages, allows Welocalize to deliver fit-for-purpose content services that are unmatched in quality and relevance. The company also curates innovative data solutions that deliver high-impact AI datasets at global scale to power advanced AI models. Founded in 1997, Welocalize holds 7 ISO certifications and was one of the first translation service providers to implement a new ISO virtual-site certification model, which certifies cloud-based quality processes and systems instead of locations.
Louise Law
Welocalize, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn