Family Promise of the Midlands and Splash Omnimedia Partner to Bring Holiday Joy to Families in Need

The Splash Omnimedia team wraps heartfelt Christmas presents to make the season brighter for a family in the community.

Collaboration spreads holiday cheer by providing Christmas gifts to families experiencing homelessness in the Midlands.

Partnering with Family Promise of the Midlands to provide Christmas gifts is just one way we can help make the season brighter for families in need. ” — Matt Thompson

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Promise of the Midlands is proud to announce a partnership with Splash Omnimedia to make the holiday season brighter for families in need. Through this collaboration, Splash Omnimedia has generously provided Christmas gifts to a local family, showcasing the spirit of community and compassion that both organizations prioritize.

“For families experiencing homelessness, the holidays can be a particularly difficult time,” said Jeffrey Armstrong, MPA, Executive Director of Family Promise of the Midlands. “This partnership with Splash Omnimedia not only provides critical support but also helps restore hope and dignity to families during the festive season. We are incredibly grateful for their generosity and care.”

Family Promise of the Midlands works year-round to provide shelter, support services, and housing assistance to families in need. With a focus on helping families achieve stability and independence, the organization plays a critical role in addressing homelessness in the Midlands community.

“At Splash Omnimedia, we are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve,” said Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia. “Partnering with Family Promise of the Midlands to provide Christmas gifts is just one way we can help make the season brighter for families in need. We’re honored to contribute to such an impactful mission.”

This holiday partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration in addressing pressing social challenges. Family Promise of the Midlands and Splash Omnimedia hope their efforts inspire others to support families in need and foster a spirit of giving within the community.

About Family Promise of the Midlands:

Family Promise of the Midlands is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families experiencing homelessness transition to independence. Through a combination of shelter, case management, and supportive services, the organization empowers families to regain stability. Serving the Midlands of South Carolina, Family Promise is part of a national network committed to addressing family homelessness.

About Splash Omnimedia:

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing and media agency that specializes in web design, branding, and strategic marketing solutions. Known for their innovative and impactful work, Splash Omnimedia partners with businesses and organizations to connect with communities and achieve meaningful growth.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Matt Thompson

Senior Partner, Splash Omnimedia

Matt@Splashomnimedia.com

###



