Utah DPS and DNR Mobilize to Assist California Wildfire Response



SALT LAKE CITY – (January 8, 2025) – The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have received official requests from the state of California for firefighting assistance in combating the ongoing wildfires.

DPS’s Division of Emergency Management (DEM) received an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request for Type 1 and Type 3 Engine Strike Teams/Task forces from the California Office of Emergency Services to aid in fire suppression efforts across various portions of Southern California. DEM is coordinating with local fire agencies to deploy three task forces through EMAC as early as January 9, 2025, for 14 days, with a possibility of extension dependent on expected fire behavior and weather conditions.

EMAC is state-to-state mutual aid through emergency management agencies that facilitate assistance during state-declared emergencies. If our offer is accepted, this will be Utah’s fourth deployment to California in approximately six months.

California has also requested additional wildland firefighting resources from DNR. The state is currently mobilizing wildland firefighters and equipment, including a combination of state and local firefighters from communities across Utah. We appreciate the help from local agencies who have assisted with this request.

The events in California serve as a reminder that wildland fires aren’t limited to a specific season and can occur year-round when conditions are right. Utah is prepared to support California with additional resources and will provide help as needed.

Local fire agencies include Unified Fire Authority, Salt Lake City Fire, Weber Fire, Lone Peak Fire, Draper Fire, Orem Fire, West Jordan Fire, Sandy Fire, South Jordan Fire, Murray Fire, West Valley Fire, Provo Fire, Cedar City Fire, Utah County Fire, North Tooele Fire, Woodland Hills Fire, Moab Valley, North Fork, North Tooele, Park City, and Duchesne County.

