14 stores pay fines following price scanning errors

RALEIGH - The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division fined 14 stores in 12 counties for price scanning errors during the final quarter of 2024.

“Our Standards Division remained committed to protecting consumers across the state,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Our inspectors continue to find errors among price scanners at stores in the state, and consumers should be mindful. Take time to check your receipts and notify store managers if you find an error.”

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store. Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to reinspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2%-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails reinspection.

Following are civil penalties recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024:

(Wake) Advance Auto Parts at 7201-100 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh paid $1,005 in the fourth quarter after failing two inspections earlier in the year. A January 2024 inspection of the store found a 30% error rate for 15 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in March 2024 found an error rate of 8.33% for 25 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in May 2024.

(Scotland) Advance Auto Parts at 1216 South Main St. in Laurinburg paid $420 after inspections in February 2024 and March 2024 found error rates of 5% and 4%, respectively. The store passed inspection in May 2024.

(Forsyth) Circle K at 1400 Union Cross Road in Kernersville was fined $1,895 after failing inspection in October 2024. The inspection found an error rate of 9% for nine overcharges on a 100-item lot. An initial inspection in May 2024 found a 12% error rate for three overcharges on a 25-item lot, and an August 2024 inspection found a 6% error rate for six overcharges on a 100-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Lee) Dollar General at 2650 Lee Ave. in Sanford was fined $1,305 after failing inspections in October 2024 and November 2024. The initial inspection in October found a 14% error rate for seven overcharges on a 50-item lot. The November follow-up inspection found a 3% error rate for nine overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Hyde) Dollar General at 34230 U.S. Hwy. 264 in Engelhard was fined $1,710 after failing inspections in September and October 2024. The initial inspection in September found an error rate of 14% for seven overcharges on a 50-item lot. The follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 4% for 12 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in December 2024.

(Forsyth) Family Dollar at 1425 Waughtown St. in Winston-Salem paid $5,000 after failing an inspection in September 2024. An initial inspection of the store in November 2022 found an error rate of 22% for 11 overcharges in a 50-item lot. Follow up inspections in January, April, June, August and October 2023 and January, March, May, July and September 2024 found error rates ranging from 4.33% to 13.33% on overcharges in 300-item lots. The store passed inspection in November 2024.

(Union) Family Dollar at 7907 Idlewild Road in Indian Trail paid a total of $15,000 in fines in quarter four of 2024 for failed inspections. The store has previously paid fines in 2023 and early 2024 following failed inspections. An inspection in June 2024 found an error rate of 6.33% for 19 overcharges on a 300-item lot. An inspection in August 2024 found an error rate of 6.67% for 20 overcharges on a 300-item lot. An inspection in October 2024 found an error rate of 5.67% for 17 overcharges on a 300-item lot. Fines for these failed inspections – $5,000 each – were paid by the store in October and December 2024. The store will be reinspected.

(Mecklenburg) Family Dollar at 4005 Sunset Road in Charlotte paid $8,070 in fines in quarter four of 2024 following two failed inspections. A July 2024 inspection found an error rate of 4.33% for 13 overcharges on a 300-item lot, and the store was fined $4,070. A September 2024 inspection found an error rate of 4% for 12 overcharges on a 300-item lot, and the store was fined $4,000. The store paid both fines in October 2024. The store passed inspection in December 2024.

(Alamance) Family Dollar at 2206 West Webb Ave. in Burlington paid $6,965 in fines following two failed inspections. The store paid thousands of dollars in penalties in 2024 following multiple failed inspections dating back to November 2023. In July 2024, an inspection found an error rate of 5% for 15 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store paid the $3,360 fine in October 2024. Another inspection in October 2024 found an error rate of 3.33% for 10 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store was fined $3,605, which it paid in December 2024. The store will be reinspected.

(Mecklenburg) Family Dollar at 4455 Central Ave. in Charlotte paid $4,575 following two failed inspections. A September 2024 inspection found an error rate of 4.67% for 14 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store was fined $1,895 following that inspection, which it paid in October 2024. A December 2024 follow-up inspection found an error rate of 4.33% for 13 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store paid a $2,680 fine following that inspection. The store will be reinspected.

(Camden) Family Dollar at 115 U.S. 158 in Camden paid $2,430 after failing inspections in 2024. An initial inspection in July 2024 found an error rate of 10% for five overcharges on a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in August 2024 found an error rate of 3.67% for 11 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in October 2024.

(Columbus) Family Dollar at 1138 South Madison St. in Whiteville paid $6,320 in fines after failing inspections. An initial inspection in July 2024 found an error rate of 14% for seven overcharges on a 50-item lot. An August 2024 inspection found an error rate of 8% for 24 overcharges on a 300-item lot, resulting in a $2,385 fine. An October 2024 inspection found an error rate of 6.67% for 20 overcharges on a lot of 300 items. The store paid a $3,935 fine following that inspection. The store will be reinspected.

(Gaston) Family Dollar at 2559 West Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia was fined $3,665 after failing inspections in September, October and December 2024. The initial inspection found overcharges on five out of 50 items – an error rate of 10%. The follow-up inspection in October 2024 found an error rate of 8% for overcharges on 24 items on a 300-item lot. An inspection in December 2024 found an error rate of 3.67% for 11 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Surry) Speedway at 912 East Atkins St. in Dobson was fined $1,905 after a failed inspection in November 2024. An initial inspection in October 2024 found an error rate of 36% for nine overcharges on a 25-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November 2024 found 11 overcharges on a 100-item lot – an error rate of 11%. The store will be reinspected.