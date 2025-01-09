Spann Roofing & Sheet Metal Appoints Splash Omnimedia as Marketing Agency of Record

Showcasing the expert craftsmanship of Spann Roofing, captured beautifully by Splash Omnimedia. A stunning view of Spann Roofing's exceptional work, brought to life through Splash Omnimedia's lens.

Strategic partnership to bolster Spann Roofing’s market presence in Myrtle Beach, focusing on expanding community impact and service outreach.

CONWAY, SC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spann Roofing & Sheet Metal, a family-owned business with over six decades of roofing experience, announced today its strategic partnership with Splash Omnimedia to serve as its marketing agency of record. This collaboration aligns with Spann Roofing’s vision to expand its market footprint in Myrtle Beach, one of the country’s fastest-growing cities. With a shared commitment to quality and community-focused service, Spann Roofing and Splash Omnimedia aim to increase awareness and engagement across both residential and commercial sectors.

“Spann Roofing has built its reputation on reliability, quality, and trust, and this partnership with Splash Omnimedia allows us to bring that promise to even more clients in the Myrtle Beach area,” said Jimbo Spann, fourth-generation owner of Spann Roofing. “As Myrtle Beach continues to grow, we are excited to grow with it and bring our commitment to excellent service and craftsmanship to this thriving community.”

The partnership will support Spann Roofing’s targeted growth initiatives, leveraging Splash Omnimedia’s strategic marketing expertise to strengthen Spann’s brand presence and connect with clients seeking high-quality roofing solutions. Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “It’s an honor to work with Spann Roofing, a company with a long-standing reputation for excellence. Together, we’re focused on helping Spann Roofing reach new markets and continue building its legacy of exceptional service.”

This strategic move underscores Spann Roofing’s dedication to serving Myrtle Beach’s growing population by providing accessible, trustworthy roofing solutions and expanding its capacity to meet the area’s unique needs.

About Spann Roofing & Sheet Metal:

Founded over 62 years ago, Spann Roofing & Sheet Metal has successfully completed roofing projects on more than 15,000 buildings, covering a wide range of commercial and residential needs. From new installations and repairs to regular maintenance, Spann Roofing prides itself on unmatched quality, expertise, and customer satisfaction. Serving South Carolina and beyond, Spann Roofing’s commitment to craftsmanship and reliability is backed by a team of skilled professionals ready to deliver exceptional service on every project.

About Splash Omnimedia:

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing agency focused on empowering businesses to grow by creating innovative, results-oriented marketing strategies. With a commitment to driving success for their clients, Splash Omnimedia partners with organizations to enhance brand visibility, engage communities, and achieve meaningful growth.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Matt Thompson

Senior Partner, Splash Omnimedia

Matt@Splashomnimedia.com

