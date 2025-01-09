Excuse My Grandma Unveils a Fresh New Look for 2025, Welcomes Exciting Guests

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ring in the new year with a revamped Excuse My Grandma ! The beloved intergenerational podcast hosted by dynamic duo Kim Murstein and her hilariously candid Grandma Gail is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a stylish new look, fresh content segments, and an impressive lineup of exciting guests.“Happy New Year! We’re thrilled to kick off our fourth year of Excuse My Grandma with a bold, fresh take,” says Kim. “For those who are new to our podcast, I’m Kim, and this is my grandmother, Gail, who’s been my partner in crime and life coach for 28 years.”Gail, as witty as ever, quips, “And my job is to keep her in line—and always on time!”A Fresh Structure, Timeless CharmOver the years, Excuse My Grandma has built a loyal fanbase by blending generational wisdom with modern dating realities. The new format promises even more laughs, heartfelt conversations, and relatable insights for listeners of all ages. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store for 2025:The Drama Club: Dive into trending gossip, hot topics, and the juiciest weekly drama—because who doesn’t love a little tea?The Grandma Report: Gail shares her take on the latest lifestyle trends, such as 2025’s hottest wedding ideas straight out of Vogue.The Rewind: A nostalgic look at old movies, vintage TV shows, and what Grandma Gail is binge-watching this week.Grandma Gail’s Voicemail: Listener-submitted stories and questions about dating, relationships, or family life answered with Gail’s trademark honesty.Games and Lightning Rounds: Hilarious quick-fire questions, fashion throwbacks (hello, shoulder pads!), and even a chance for guests to ask Grandma Gail anything.Season four will also feature an exciting roster of guests, from relationship experts to celebrity personalities, who will share their own family stories and unique perspectives. Past guests have included renowned personalities like Bobbi Brown, Alan Patricof, Joan Vassos, and Nick Viall, adding their unique insights and charm to the show. Excuse My Grandma has also received widespread acclaim, with features in prominent media outlets such as Tamron Hall, The New York Times, Women’s Wear Daily, TODAY, Fox News, The Rachael Ray Show, Good Day New York, Cottages and Gardens, The Atlantic, Spotlight Magazine, PIX11 News, NY1, and the New York Post. Each episode promises heartwarming connections, insightful advice, and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.“We’re so grateful for the amazing community we’ve built,” Kim shares. “This year, we’re bringing even more excitement to the table, and we can’t wait to connect with listeners in new and meaningful ways.”Listener InvolvementGot a burning question for Grandma Gail or a story to share? Send it to team@excusemygrandma.com, and you might just hear it featured on an upcoming episode.About Excuse My GrandmaExcuse My Grandma is a top-rated podcast where generations collide and hilarity ensues. Hosted by Kim Murstein and Grandma Gail, the show explores modern dating, intergenerational relationships, and pop culture with a unique blend of humor and heart. With nearly 1 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, Excuse My Grandma continues to entertain and inspire listeners of all ages.Tune In and Join the FamilyThe revamped Excuse My Grandma launches today, January 9, 2025, across all major podcast platforms. Whether you’re in your 20s, 30s, or 60s+, there’s something for everyone.Follow Excuse My Grandma:Instagram: @excusemygrandmaTikTok: @excusemygrandmaWebsite: www.excusemygrandma.com

