Liveops Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification Demonstrating Foundational Cybersecurity

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, the leader in agile customer engagement solutions, announced today that its customer service solution, hosted on Microsoft Azure, has earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity. This certification highlights Liveops' dedication to enforcing robust security practices and maintaining compliance with the highest standards for information protection.

Organizations today face evolving threats and challenges to safeguarding sensitive data. With HITRUST e1 Certification, Liveops demonstrates its ability to meet these challenges through stringent security measures and a proactive approach to risk management. This certification reinforces Liveops' commitment to delivering secure and reliable solutions tailored to the needs of businesses across all industries, ensuring confidence in every interaction.

HITRUST e1 Certification demonstrates that Liveops' customer service solution prioritizes the most critical controls to maintain robust cybersecurity hygiene. The e1 assessment is one of three progressive HITRUST assessments that leverage the HITRUST Framework (HITRUST CSF) to prescribe cyber threat adaptive controls that are appropriate for each assurance type.

“This certification is a vital step in our commitment to our current and future healthcare clients,” said Jessica Nance, Healthcare Compliance Director at Liveops. “It underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence in compliance and our proactive approach to protecting sensitive patient information, which is paramount in today’s dynamic healthcare environment.”

“Achieving HITRUST e1 Certification highlights our rigorous approach to information security,” said Tom Glaser, Information Security Officer at Liveops. “This milestone affirms our ability to provide secure and reliable solutions that meet the highest standards of data protection.”



Liveops is a leader in flexible customer service solutions, delivering customer service solutions without limits. With a global network of on-demand agents available whenever needed, Liveops helps businesses scale their customer support efficiently and effectively. Our approach consistently exceeds CSAT goals by 2-3 points across various industries. By integrating advanced AI and automation tools, Liveops ensures seamless, reliable service delivery for every customer interaction.

With over 20 years of experience supporting Fortune 500 brands, Liveops has built a reputation for proven reliability and excellence. Liveops has been recognized as the Best Place to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal, listed among FlexJobs’ Top 10 Remote Work Companies to Watch, and earned prestigious industry accolades such as multiple Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, their 4th ACE Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and the Innovator of the Year Award by the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority. These recognitions further solidify Liveops’ commitment to delivering outstanding service and maintaining a supportive, high-performing work culture.

HITRUST is a leading organization that champions programs to safeguard sensitive information and manage information risk for global organizations across all industries and throughout the third-party supply chain.

