Liveops Accelerates Growth Through Multi-Client Enterprise Expansions

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, the leader in flexible customer experience outsourcing solutions, announced significant multi-industry expansion as enterprise brands increasingly consolidate and expand their CX programs with Liveops. Organizations across insurance, healthcare, telehealth, retail, and consumer services are shifting away from traditional BPO models and turning to Liveops for its proven operational excellence, global network of over 20,000 on-demand agents, and next-generation AI-enabled solutions. These expansions reflect a growing shift toward performance-based CX models that prioritize flexibility, quality, and measurable outcomes.

“Enterprises are rethinking how they deliver customer support, and they’re choosing partners that can bring together quality, innovation, and scale,” said Jim Watson, CEO of Liveops. “These expansions reflect what happens when a CX model is built to align performance with real demand, without sacrificing customer experience.”

Highlights From Recent Expansions

Over the last quarter, Liveops has seen accelerated momentum as enterprise clients consolidate vendors and expand partnerships across new lines of business. Growth has been driven by competitive takeaways, multi-geography expansions, and the addition of new solution types—including bilingual support, regulated-program expertise, and complex interaction handling.

Clients are increasingly moving from single-program engagements to multi-solution, multi-region CX strategies fully entrusted to Liveops. Roadmaps underway include new languages, expanded geographies, AI-assisted agent programs, Learning as a Service (LaaS), and outcome-based delivery models—while maintaining the quality, compliance, and flexibility Liveops is known for.

Sector highlights include:

- Insurance: Expanded programs that improve resource allocation and enable efficient scaling during seasonal and catastrophic peaks.

- Healthcare services: Major expansions to increase U.S. and offshore coverage to support compliant, cost-effective growth.

- Life sciences & telehealth: New nearshore delivery and Spanish-language support to broaden access, strengthen localization, and elevate regulated customer experiences worldwide.

“Our recent growth reflects the strength of the Liveops model—where advanced technology meets exceptional human connection,” said Molly Moore, COO of Liveops. “Clients trust Liveops because our flexible, global delivery model is powered by skilled, empathetic agents who genuinely care about every interaction. That combination of innovation, partnership, and heart is what sets us apart.”

What Clients Are Choosing

- Right-fit talent at scale: Sourcing skilled customer support agents for brand voice, empathy, and industry expertise across United States, nearshore, and offshore locations.

- Efficiency at scale: Interval-level forecasting and precision scheduling that match coverage to real demand.

- AI and technology that elevates performance: AI-enabled tools and real-time insights that support agents, streamline workflows, and improve speed, accuracy, and consistency across interactions.

- Quality you can measure: Transparent QA, performance scorecards, and continuous optimization that protect brand experience and strengthen outcomes over time.

- Award-winning development: Virtual certification, ongoing coaching, and transparent performance insights built for regulated work.

- Global delivery and cost efficiency: Offshore coverage in the Philippines and Mexico to achieve meaningful cost savings while protecting quality and compliance.

- Greater access: Multilingual support, including newly expanded Spanish coverage, is deployed wherever demand is highest.

Positioned for Growth in 2026

Liveops is poised for continued momentum in 2026, fueled by innovative product launches, advanced AI and technology solutions driving new revenue streams, and massive growth in strategic partnerships across both the broker community and the technology ecosystem.

Combined with its flexible, global model and award-winning, empathetic agents, Liveops is ready to help clients scale smarter and deliver exceptional customer experiences worldwide.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we’ve paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability—helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients—delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It’s not outsourcing, it’s outsmarting.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

