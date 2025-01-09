Regional MSDC Affiliates Applaud Costco’s Leadership in DEI

Regional Affiliate Minority Supplier Development Councils Stand in Solidarity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) commend Costco Wholesale Corporation for its steadfast commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), even as national challenges threaten to curtail progress in this critical area.In the face of mounting pressures, including the introduction of over 80 anti-DEI bills across the country, Costco has demonstrated strong dedication to fostering inclusivity and equity within its corporate mission. This commitment reinforces the importance of social responsibility and highlights the tangible benefits of prioritizing diverse and inclusive practices.The regional affiliates, which work to connect Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) with corporations dedicated to supplier diversity, have seen firsthand the transformative impact of such commitments. By maintaining DEI as a core value, Costco exemplifies how corporations can drive positive change while fostering sustainable business practices.Costco’s leadership in the face of challenges is a powerful example of what it means to remain true to your values. Their actions affirm the vital role of DEI in building stronger businesses and empowering communities. We are proud to support their commitment to equity and inclusion.ABOUT THE REGIONAL AFFILIATESThe regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) form a dynamic network dedicated to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within corporate ecosystems. Comprising a diverse array of industries and sectors, these affiliates serve as integral connectors between Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and corporations committed to supplier diversity. With a strong commitment to promoting economic growth, innovation, and community empowerment, NMSDC's regional affiliates facilitate meaningful partnerships that drive business success while advancing social progress. Through advocacy, education, and collaborative initiatives, these affiliates play a pivotal role in shaping a more inclusive and equitable business landscape, cultivating opportunities, and ensuring the sustainable development of diverse communities. Collectively, the MBEs certified through the regional affiliates drive more than $482 billion in economic impact.

