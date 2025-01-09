Dr. Renee Thompson Announced as a Keynote Speaker at the 2025 AONL Annual Conference in Boston

Nursing leaders play a vital role in shaping the future of healthcare, and this event is an incredible opportunity to share strategies that empower them to lead with impact and compassion” — Dr. Renee Thompson

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthy Workforce Institute is proud to announce that Dr. Renee Thompson, CEO and Founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute, will be one of the keynote speakers at the 2025 American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) Annual Conference. Dr. Thompson’s keynote address will take place on March 31, 2025, in Boston, MA.

Widely recognized as a thought leader in cultivating healthy work environments, Dr. Thompson is a sought-after speaker, author, and consultant with decades of experience empowering healthcare leaders to combat workplace bullying, incivility, and disruptive behaviors. Through her work at the Healthy Workforce Institute, she has been instrumental in transforming healthcare organizations into cultures of civility and respect, ensuring that both employees and patients thrive.

Dr. Thompson’s keynote, titled “Breaking the Cycle: Empowering Leaders to Address Bullying and Incivility,” will focus on actionable strategies to foster positive workplace cultures in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape. Known for her engaging and practical approach, Dr. Thompson will inspire attendees to lead with intention, address challenges head-on, and create lasting change within their organizations.

“I am honored to join the 2025 AONL Annual Conference as a keynote speaker,” said Dr. Thompson. “Nursing leaders play a vital role in shaping the future of healthcare, and this event is an incredible opportunity to share strategies that empower them to lead with impact and compassion.”

The AONL Annual Conference is a premier event that brings together nurse leaders from across the nation to exchange ideas, explore innovative solutions, and gain insights from industry experts. The 2025 conference will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers, sessions, and networking opportunities aimed at advancing nursing leadership in a rapidly changing healthcare environment.

For more information about Dr. Renee Thompson and the Healthy Workforce Institute, visit www.healthyworkforceinstitute.com. To learn more about the 2025 AONL Annual Conference, visit www.aonl.org.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CSP, the Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company’s mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit www.healthyworkforceinstitute.com.

About the American Organization for Nursing Leadership

As the national professional organization of more than 12,000 nurse leaders, the American Organization for Nursing Leadership is the voice of nursing leadership. Our membership encompasses nurse leaders working in hospitals, health systems, academia and other care settings across the care continuum. Since 1967, the organization has led the field of nursing leadership through professional development, advocacy and research that advances nursing leadership practice and patient care. AONL is an affiliate of the American Hospital Association. For more information, visit AONL.org/.



