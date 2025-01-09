Governor Moore to Induct DeFord Family into Agriculture Hall of Fame

January 9, 2025

Family from Baltimore County to Receive State’s Most Prestigious Agriculture Award

ANNAPOLIS, MD (January 9, 2025) — Governor Wes Moore and Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks today announced the DeFord Family of Baltimore County as the 2024 inductees into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame. The family will be honored at the 55th Annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event, being held on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel.

“The DeFord family represents the best of Maryland, and I am excited to welcome them into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame,” said Gov. Moore. “Across twelve generations, the DeFord family farm has kept Marylanders fed, protected the environment, and helped to grow our economy. When we say that agriculture is our state’s top industry, it’s people like the DeFord family who remind us why.”

Created by former Governor William Donald Schaefer in 1991, the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame honors agricultural leaders who exemplify high standards of achievement and commitment to the industry and their communities. Nominations are accepted at local University of Maryland Extension offices.

“It is an honor to welcome the DeFord Family into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame,” said Secretary Atticks. “Their record of agricultural excellence, community engagement, and advocacy proves time and time again that they are a cornerstone of Maryland agriculture. I’m looking forward to welcoming them to the Governor’s Ag Hall of Fame this February!”

The Taste of Maryland Agriculture celebration, sponsored by the Maryland Agriculture Council, is the state’s premier agricultural event, bringing industry leaders together with state and national legislators. Nearly 900 attendees are expected to gather to celebrate during this year’s event.

The event will feature a bounty of Maryland agricultural products served throughout the evening, with food and tastings from the state’s beer, wine and cidery supporters. In addition to the induction of the Governor’s Agricultural Hall of Fame family, 11 outstanding programs will receive Maryland Agriculture Council Educational Grants during the program.

Tickets are $100 per person and reservations must be postmarked by January 10th to be included in the program. Late reservation tickets will be $130 and your organization/business will not be included in the program. Tickets purchased after February 2, will be $150.

Reservations may be made by credit card with Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-taste-of-maryland-agriculture-tickets-974934544467 or go to https://mdagcouncil.com for mail-in forms.

For more information, call Maryland Ag Council Executive Director Susan Summers at 240-446-3601.

The DeFord family is the 56th inductee in the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame. More information on each hall of fame family is available on the department’s website.

About the DeFord Family

The Deford family, 12th-generation Marylanders, has been a prominent force in Maryland’s agricultural and wine industries, particularly through their ownership of Boordy Vineyards and Long Green Farm in northern Baltimore County. The family’s agricultural history dates back to the 18th century when Long Green Farm was first established by the Gittings family. The Defords acquired the farm in 1938, and Robert Deford, Jr. began managing it full-time after World War II, focusing initially on livestock and crops. In 1965, following advice from Philip Wagner, the founder of Boordy Vineyards, Robert planted a vineyard on the farm.

The vineyard became the focus of Robert’s son, Rob Deford III, who took over the farm’s management in the late 1970s. Amid the growing pressures on small family farms due to modern agriculture’s consolidation, Rob proposed purchasing Boordy Vineyards from Wagner and relocating the winery to their farm, which marked the start of a new direction for the family. After extensive challenges, Boordy became financially stable by the 1990s, and in 2000, the Defords preserved the farm by placing a conservation easement with the Maryland Environmental Trust. Rob’s son, Phineas Deford, joined the winery in 2008 after completing viticulture and business education.

This generational shift, combined with a series of strategic investments in vineyard replanting and a new winery facility in 2012, elevated Boordy Vineyards’ wine quality. In 2023, the family restored their historic barn, ensuring its preservation for future generations. Today, Boordy Vineyards operates 50 acres of vineyards in Maryland, producing a wide variety of wines and collaborating with local growers.

The Defords are also dedicated to environmental sustainability, implementing practices such as wastewater management and habitat restoration. Additionally, they are active in the community, with Rob and Phineas serving on various boards related to land preservation and agriculture. Boordy Vineyards has earned numerous accolades, including multiple Best in Show awards at the Maryland Governor’s Cup and recognition for its leadership in the wine industry. The Deford family’s commitment to agriculture, quality winemaking, and community service continues to shape Maryland’s agricultural landscape, as they celebrate their 80th anniversary in 2025.

Quotes from the Nominators:

“Since the purchase of the Long Green Valley Farm in 1938, the Deford Family have been leaders in Maryland agriculture, land preservation, and setting high standards for environmental sustainability” said Erika Crowl, Senior Extension Agent for University of Maryland Extension in Baltimore County. “ They have devoted countless hours to perfecting their wines by working closely with Extension, Soil Conservation District, Farm Bureau, Maryland Wineries Association, and many other agricultural organizations. We are honored to have the Deford Family represent Baltimore County and to be a part of their induction to the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.”

“We are excited to be part of honoring the Deford family for their deep roots in Maryland agriculture and service to their community,” said Executive Director of the Maryland Agriculture Council, Susan Summers. “As 12th generation Marylanders, this family has been an inspiration to many in sustaining and growing the beautiful Boordy Vineyards and Long Green Farm. They truly deserve this prestigious award, and we are happy to host this event to highlight an amazing family.”

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Facebook @MdAgDept