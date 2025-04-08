Maryland’s Best Native Plants Program is Now Live!

April 8, 2025

Program Highlights Retailers and Wholesalers Carrying Maryland Native Plants

ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 8, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Maryland’s Best program, in partnership with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, University of Maryland Extension and the Maryland Native Plant Society, is proud to announce the Maryland Native Plants Program, developed to educate and encourage consumers to purchase Maryland native plants from authorized retailers.

By certifying retailers through a voluntary application process, the program aims to make it easier for consumers to find Maryland native plants through use of a logo created for retailers who become certified.

“Native plants are growing in demand,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “We want to ensure that Marylanders can easily find retailers who are committed to selling these beneficial plants.”

The Maryland Native Plants Program has created an application system for nurseries to verify their inventory lists against the “Commercial Maryland Native Plant List”, ensuring that consumers are buying plants that are not only native to their region of the State, but also provide demonstrated benefit to those purchasing them. The program developed from legislation passed in 2024 aims to bring more awareness about the benefits and importance of Maryland native plants, and to encourage retailers to carry more plants in their inventory.

Additionally, the legislation provided for a full-time staff member at the University of Maryland Extension – a Native Plants & Landscapes Specialist – who will be responsible for providing education to both consumers and growers. The combined efforts of the two agencies, the college, and the Maryland Native Plant Society will pull all the resources into one place for both consumers and for nurseries. Overall, the program hopes to increase awareness of the value of incorporating native plants in local gardens and landscapes.

The Maryland’s Best Native Plants program application period opened in February and now has 18 certified nurseries. Any nursery interested in joining may do so at any time, for free, by visiting Marylandsbest.net. All certified nurseries must have at least 20 percent of their inventory dedicated to native plants (excluding house plants and vegetable plants). Consumers are encouraged to visit the website and to purchase from the certified retailers. Resources and tips are also listed on MarylandsBest.net for suggestions on which plants are best for your yard.

“Native plants are the foundation of health ecosystems. Folks like Doug Tallamy, Heather Holms, and Rebecca McCracken have shared this message in a way that resonates with people. They’ve shown how all of us, through small actions, can make a meaningful difference. There’s a saying that if you plant natives, wildlife will come! It’s true- fireflies, butterflies, wild bees, and songbirds- they’ve coevolved with the unique chemistries and phenologies of indigenous flora. By incorporating a greater abundance and variety of native plants in our residential and commercial landscapes, we’ll not only support these charismatic animals, but we’ll also mitigate biodiversity loss, and contribute to a healthy Bay,” said Lisa Kuder, Native Plants & Landscape Specialist at University of Maryland Extension.

“The Maryland Native Plant Program is likely the first of its kind in the nation! We look forward to supporting the nursery and landscape industries in making native plants the norm, not the exception; while increasing demand for natives via education and demonstrations of their beauty and vital function,” Lisa added.

Questions? Potential participants and consumers may reach out to Maryland’s Best Director of Special Projects, Kristin Hanna, at kristin.hanna@maryland.gov.

