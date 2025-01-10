SHURE CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF AUDIO INNOVATION

IL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shure Incorporated, a global leader in audio electronics, is celebrating its 100th anniversary, marking a century of pioneering innovation, exceptional quality, and unyielding commitment to audio excellence.S.N. Shure started the Company in downtown Chicago in 1925, selling radio parts kits. Since then, the Company has grown into a global leader, offering a diverse portfolio of game-changing wired and wireless microphones, personal and professional listening products, and conferencing and meeting solutions.Shure products are now sold in more than 120 countries, and through the decades, they have been trusted and used around the world by such luminaries as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Elvis Presley, Nelson Mandela, The Beatles, and every United States President since Franklin D. Roosevelt.Today, Shure products are trusted by performers, content creators, AV and IT professionals, sound engineers, educators, community leaders, and music lovers across the globe in studios, on stages, in sports, and in everyday life.Over the past 100 years, Shure has introduced iconic products that have become staples in the audio industry. The legendary Shure SM58 microphone, known for its durability and reliability, has remained the top choice for vocal performances worldwide. The SM7B vocal microphone has equally earned a distinguished reputation, renowned in the broadcast and recording industry.Shure introduced the first wireless microphone in 1953, the Vagabond 88 Wireless Mic, way before wireless technology became popular by the 1990s. The Company introduced digital wireless in 2011, and today, Shure digital wireless microphones are used across the world from the biggest sporting events and global concert tours to the top business conferences.Shure's commitment to innovation has also led to advances in wireless technology, demonstrated by the evolution of its robust and reliable wireless microphone systems such as the AxientDigital. Our advancements and wireless microphones were built on an explosion of software and networking advances yielding more intelligent products that work more effectively and sustainably.Our deep experience in acoustics design and software innovation comes together in products like Shure’s AONIC line of Bluetooth headphones, professional content creation gear like the MV88+ Video Kit and MV7 Podcast Mic, and our quickly growing enterprise communication portfolio, the Microflex Ecosystem, which brings award-winning audio quality to boardrooms, governments and institutions.To commemorate this historic milestone, Shure is launching a series of special activities and products throughout the anniversary year including Associate and customer celebrations. More information is available at www.shure.com

