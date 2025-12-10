Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Partners with Local Schools to Bring Holiday Joy to U.S. War Dogs and Their Handlers

This holiday season, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is teaming up with local schools and community members to bring heartfelt joy to U.S. War Dogs and their dedicated handlers.

As the holidays approach, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital invites the entire community to join in this mission of gratitude.

We wanted to create a meaningful opportunity for students to learn about the sacrifices these dogs and their handlers make—and to let them know that their service matters.” — The Leadership Team at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is proud to announce a heartwarming new partnership dedicated to honoring some of America’s most loyal and selfless heroes: our U.S. War Dogs and the dedicated handlers who have stood by their side. This holiday season, students from Warren E. Sooy Jr. Elementary School in Hammonton, Holbein Middle School in Mount Holly, and additional South Jersey schools are coming together to write Christmas cards filled with gratitude, encouragement, and cheer for the military working dogs—and their handlers—who have served our country.These remarkable K-9s devoted the best years of their lives to protecting our troops, detecting danger, saving lives, and ensuring the freedoms we enjoy every day. Alongside them, their handlers trained, deployed, and worked tirelessly to guide and care for them through every mission. Their shared courage, discipline, and sacrifice often go unnoticed—but not this year. Through this collaborative effort, the students’ handwritten cards will offer warmth and recognition to both the retired and active war dogs and the humans who dedicated their lives to working with them.Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is honored to support U.S. War Dogs, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the care, well-being, and visibility of these extraordinary animals and their handlers. By mobilizing young people in our community, MLAH hopes to foster appreciation not only for military canines but also for the importance of service, empathy, and giving back.“We wanted to create a meaningful opportunity for students to learn about the sacrifices these dogs and their handlers make—and to let them know that their service matters,” said the leadership team at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital. “A simple card can brighten a day, uplift a spirit, and remind a hero—four-legged or two-legged—that they are not forgotten.”As the holidays approach, MLAH invites the entire community to join in this mission of gratitude. Anyone wishing to participate can drop off a Christmas card—handmade or store-bought—with a thoughtful message for a war dog, a handler, or both. Cards will be collected through early December and delivered to U.S. War Dogs in time for the holiday season.Cards may be dropped off until December 18 at:Mount Laurel Animal Hospital – Primary Care Satellite Office220 Mount Laurel Road, Mount Laurel, NJWhether you are a student, teacher, parent, veteran, pet lover, or community member who simply wants to give back, every contribution makes a difference. Even one card has the power to bring comfort to a working dog and their handler who have given so much in service.MLAH encourages other schools, civic organizations, and youth groups to get involved. The hospital hopes this initiative becomes an annual tradition that strengthens community connections while honoring America’s military canines and the handlers who stood proudly beside them.This holiday season, let’s unite to remind these heroes that their years of dedication still matter—and that South Jersey is grateful.For more information about the U.S. War Dogs organization or MLAH’s partnership efforts, please contact Mount Laurel Animal Hospital.

Mount Laurel Animal Hospital

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.