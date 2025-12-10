Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Partners with Local Schools to Bring Holiday Joy to U.S. War Dogs and Their Handlers
As the holidays approach, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital invites the entire community to join in this mission of gratitude.
These remarkable K-9s devoted the best years of their lives to protecting our troops, detecting danger, saving lives, and ensuring the freedoms we enjoy every day. Alongside them, their handlers trained, deployed, and worked tirelessly to guide and care for them through every mission. Their shared courage, discipline, and sacrifice often go unnoticed—but not this year. Through this collaborative effort, the students’ handwritten cards will offer warmth and recognition to both the retired and active war dogs and the humans who dedicated their lives to working with them.
Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is honored to support U.S. War Dogs, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the care, well-being, and visibility of these extraordinary animals and their handlers. By mobilizing young people in our community, MLAH hopes to foster appreciation not only for military canines but also for the importance of service, empathy, and giving back.
“We wanted to create a meaningful opportunity for students to learn about the sacrifices these dogs and their handlers make—and to let them know that their service matters,” said the leadership team at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital. “A simple card can brighten a day, uplift a spirit, and remind a hero—four-legged or two-legged—that they are not forgotten.”
As the holidays approach, MLAH invites the entire community to join in this mission of gratitude. Anyone wishing to participate can drop off a Christmas card—handmade or store-bought—with a thoughtful message for a war dog, a handler, or both. Cards will be collected through early December and delivered to U.S. War Dogs in time for the holiday season.
Cards may be dropped off until December 18 at:
Mount Laurel Animal Hospital – Primary Care Satellite Office
220 Mount Laurel Road, Mount Laurel, NJ
Whether you are a student, teacher, parent, veteran, pet lover, or community member who simply wants to give back, every contribution makes a difference. Even one card has the power to bring comfort to a working dog and their handler who have given so much in service.
MLAH encourages other schools, civic organizations, and youth groups to get involved. The hospital hopes this initiative becomes an annual tradition that strengthens community connections while honoring America’s military canines and the handlers who stood proudly beside them.
This holiday season, let’s unite to remind these heroes that their years of dedication still matter—and that South Jersey is grateful.
For more information about the U.S. War Dogs organization or MLAH’s partnership efforts, please contact Mount Laurel Animal Hospital.
