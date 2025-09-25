Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Expands Surgical Team as they welcome Dr. Brooke Fourthman and Dr. Katie Heidgerd.

Mount Laurel Animal Hospital expands surgery department.

Mount Laurel Animal Hospital welcomes two residency-trained veterinarians, Dr. Brooke Fourthman and Dr. Katie Heidgerd to their surgery department.

Their residency training, technical expertise, and dedication strengthen our ability to provide timely, high-quality surgical care.” — Dr. Kate Morris, Surgeon

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mount Laurel Animal Hospital is proud to announce the expansion of its surgical services with the addition of two residency-trained veterinarians, Dr. Brooke Fourthman and Dr. Katie Heidgerd . Both doctors will be practicing exclusively in the field of surgery, strengthening the hospital’s ability to deliver advanced, timely, and comprehensive surgical care to patients throughout the region.Meet the New Team MembersDr. Brooke Fourthman joined Mount Laurel Animal Hospital in 2025 with a focus on emergent surgeries, wound management, and a wide range of soft tissue procedures. She earned her undergraduate degree in Biology at Purdue University and completed her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Purdue University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 2019. Dr. Fourthman went on to complete residency training in surgery, gaining extensive experience across a variety of cases. Her advanced training and clinical background allow her to perform surgical procedures with precision and confidence, further supporting Mount Laurel Animal Hospital’s role as a leader in veterinary care.Dr. Katie Heidgerd also joined Mount Laurel Animal Hospital in 2025, bringing a strong interest in thoracic surgery, orthopedic procedures, and advanced soft tissue surgery. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Pre-Veterinary Medicine with a minor in Biology from the University of Delaware before completing her veterinary degree at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine in 2020. Dr. Heidgerd pursued residency training in surgery, where she refined her skills in complex procedures and advanced surgical techniques. Her addition broadens the hospital’s surgical expertise and enhances its ability to meet the needs of both general and specialty patients.A Growing Commitment to Surgical ExcellenceThe integration of Drs. Fourthman and Heidgerd into the surgical team reflects Mount Laurel Animal Hospital’s continued commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence in veterinary medicine. The surgical department works closely with the hospital’s other specialties—including internal medicine, oncology, radiology, ophthalmology, neurology, and critical care—ensuring that each surgical case benefits from a multidisciplinary approach and seamless patient care.In addition to the new surgeons, the department includes long-standing board-certified surgeons such as Dr. Mary Dell Deweese and Dr. Kate Morris, who together bring a wealth of expertise and leadership to the team. Their collective experience ensures continuity of care and mentorship while broadening the hospital’s ability to serve patients at the highest standard.Dr. Kate Morris, Board Certified Surgeon and Surgery Department Head, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Drs. Fourthman and Heidgerd to our surgical service. Their residency training, technical expertise, and dedication strengthen our ability to provide timely, high-quality surgical care. This expansion allows us to better serve our patients and community by broadening access to advanced procedures and reducing wait times.”Comprehensive Surgical ServicesMount Laurel Animal Hospital provides a full spectrum of surgical procedures, including:• Soft Tissue Surgery: abdominal, thoracic, urogenital, head and neck, wound management, and oncologic procedures• Orthopedic Surgery: fracture repair, cruciate ligament stabilization (TPLO and lateral suture), and patellar luxation repair• Minimally Invasive Surgery: laparoscopy, thoracoscopy, and arthroscopy• Neurosurgery: surgical management of intervertebral disc disease• Emergency & Trauma Surgery: 24/7 availability for urgent and life-saving casesAbout Mount Laurel Animal HospitalMount Laurel Animal Hospital is a 24/7 full-service veterinary hospital dedicated to providing primary, specialty, and emergency care for pets across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and beyond. Our mission is to combine advanced medicine with compassionate care, offering clients and patients the resources of a top-tier medical facility while maintaining the personalized service of a trusted community practice. With the expansion of its surgical team, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital reaffirms its role as a regional leader in veterinary surgery and specialty medicine.

Mount Laurel Animal Hospital & 24 Hour Emergency/Specialty Care

