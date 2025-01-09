Cluster Headaches Therapeutics Market Size in the 7MM is expected to grow by 2034, estimates DelveInsight

Cluster Headaches Therapeutics Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Cluster Headaches Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Cluster Headaches, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cluster Headaches market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Discover Key Insights into the Cluster Headaches Market with DelveInsight's In-Depth Report @ Cluster Headaches Market Size

Key Takeaways from the Cluster Headaches Market Report

• Among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest prevalent cases of Cluster Headaches, with 98 thousand cases and Spain had the lowest cases which were 62 thousand, in 2023.

• According to DelveInsight's estimates, the type-specific cases of cluster headaches in the US were categorized into episodic and chronic forms. In 2023, the episodic type accounted for the majority of cases, with 162 thousand, compared to 41 thousand cases of the chronic type.

• Based on Gender-specific instances, there were 41 thousand males and 17.7 thousand females affected by Cluster Headaches in Germany in 2023.

• In Japan, based on age, the prevalent cases of Cluster Headaches were categorized into two groups: Below 18 and 18 and above age group, from which 18 and above accounted for the highest number of cases, approximately 72 thousand in 2023.

• The leading Cluster Headaches Companies such as Novartis AG, Zosano Pharma, Eli Lily and Company, AstraZeneca Plc., Autonomic Technologies, Inc, ElectroCore Medical LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Winston Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lundback Seattle BioPharmaceutical, and others

• Promising Cluster Headaches Therapies such as VYEPTI (Eptinezumab), Civamide (Zucapsaicin), Zolmitriptan transdermal, and others

Stay ahead in the Cluster Headaches Therapeutics Market with DelveInsight’s Strategic Report @ Cluster Headaches Market Outlook

Cluster Headaches Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Cluster Headaches Prevalent Cases

• Cluster Headaches Diagnosed Cases

• Cluster Headaches Type-specific Cases

• Cluster Headaches Gender-specific Cases

• Cluster Headaches Age-specific Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Cluster Headaches epidemiology trends @ Cluster Headaches Prevalence

Cluster Headaches Marketed Drugs

• EMGALITY (Galcanezumab-gnlm): Eli Lilly and Company

EMGALITY (galcanezumab-gnlm) is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds to the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) ligand and blocks its interaction with the receptor. It is formulated as a sterile, preservative-free solution for subcutaneous injection, with a molecular weight of approximately 147 kDa. Approved by the US FDA in June 2019 for treating episodic cluster headaches in adults, EMGALITY is the first CGRP antibody to receive such approval. It was initially approved in September 2018 for migraine prevention and has also been approved in the European Union for migraine prophylaxis. In March 2019, the FDA granted Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its use in episodic cluster headaches.

Cluster Headaches Emerging Drugs

• VYEPTI (Eptinezumab): Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceutical

Eptinezumab is a monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) antibody that exhibits high specificity and affinity for both the α- and β-forms of human calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). CGRP plays a critical role in the pathophysiology of migraine and cluster headaches by modulating neurogenic inflammation. Eptinezumab is currently in Phase III development, with recent advancements focusing on its efficacy and safety profile. The latest data highlights its potential to provide significant relief for cluster headache sufferers, with ongoing trials aimed at further validating its therapeutic benefit and optimizing its clinical application.

Cluster Headaches Market Outlook

Cluster headache treatment involves acute and preventive phases. Acute treatments include triptans (sumatriptan, zolmitriptan), high-flow oxygen, somatostatin, and its analogs, with triptans being the most commonly used. Analgesics like lidocaine and dihydroergotamine are additional options, while opioids and NSAIDs are not recommended due to questionable efficacy. Preventive therapy includes maintenance and transitional prophylaxis. Verapamil is the primary maintenance medication, valued for its safety and effectiveness. Corticosteroids, such as methylprednisolone, provide rapid control at treatment onset, while transitional prophylaxis supports maintenance therapy. Other options include methysergide, melatonin, and gabapentin, although methysergide is not available in the USA.

Get In-Depth Knowledge on Cluster Headaches Market Trends and Forecasts with DelveInsight @ Cluster Headaches Treatment Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cluster-headache-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the Cluster Headaches Market Report

• Study Period: 2020-2034

• Coverage: 7MM

• Cluster Headaches Companies: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals, Oxford BioMedica, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Takeda, Amgen, Novartis, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Calithera Biosciences, Inc, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott, SCRI Development Innovations, LLC, Astellas Pharma Inc, and others

• Cluster Headaches Therapies: VYEPTI (Eptinezumab), Civamide (Zucapsaicin), Zolmitriptan transdermal, and others

• Cluster Headaches Therapeutic Assessment: Cluster Headaches current marketed and Cluster Headaches emerging therapies

• Cluster Headaches Market Dynamics: Cluster Headaches market drivers and Cluster Headaches market barriers

• Cluster Headaches Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Cluster Headaches Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cluster Headaches Market Access and Reimbursement

Unlock Strategic Insights with DelveInsight’s Comprehensive Cluster Headaches Market Report @ Cluster Headaches Market Drivers and Barriers- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cluster-headache-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1 Key Insights

2 Report Introduction

3 Cluster Headache Market Overview at a Glance

4 Cluster Headache Executive Summary

5 Cluster Headache Key Events

6 Disease Background and Overview: Cluster Headache

7 Cluster Headache Epidemiology and Patient Population

8 Cluster Headache Patient Journey

9 Cluster Headache Emerging Therapies

10 Cluster Headache: Seven Major Market Analysis

11 Cluster Headache Unmet Needs

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Cluster Headache Market Access and Reimbursement

14 Appendix

15 Bibliography

16 Disclaimer

17 About DelveInsight

List of the Top Selling Market Research Reports in 2025

Celiac Disease Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/celiac-disease-cd-market

Coronary Angioplasty Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/coronary-stents-market-market

CXCR Inhibitors Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/selective-inhibitor-of-the-cxcr4-chemokine-receptor-market-forecast

Hip Replacement Devices Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/hip-reconstruction-devices-market

Overactive Bladder Syndrome Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/overactive-bladder-market

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv-market

Sepsis Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sepsis-market

Stem Cell Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/stem-cell-market

Percutaneous Arterial Closure Device Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vascular-closure-devices-market

Sglt2 Inhibitors Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sglt2-inhibitors-market

Short Bowel Syndrome Drug Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/short-bowel-syndrome-market

Surgical Robotic System Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-robotic-system-market

Surgical Sealant Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-sealant-and-adhesives-market

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market

Brucellosis Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/brucellosis-market

Pouchitis Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pouchitis-market

Radial Artery Compression Device Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/radial-artery-compression-devices-market

Shingles Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/shingles-market

Thyroid Cancer Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/thyroid-cancer-market

Carcinoid Syndrome Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/neuroendocrine-tumors-market

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/catheter-stabilization-securement-device-market

Orthopedic Splints Device Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/orthopedic-splints-market

Pediatric Neuroblastoma Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/neuroblastoma-market

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vitreoretinal-surgery-devices-market

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market

Fabry Disease Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/fabry-disease-market-insight

Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/gene-therapy-in-cns-disorder-market

Indwelling Catheters Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/indwelling-catheters-market

CAR-T Pipeline- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/cart-cell-therapy-competitive-landscape

NK Cell Therapy Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/nk-cell-therapy-in-cancer-treatment

Transcatheter Treatment Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/transcatheter-treatment-market

Phototherapies for Psoriasis Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-plaque-psoriasis-market

Novel Drug Delivery Devices Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/novel-drug-delivery-devices

Chronic Neuropathic Pain Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-neuropathic-pain-market

Intraocular Lens Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/top-companies-in-the-intraocular-lens-market

Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market- https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/varicose-vein-treatment-devices-market

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.