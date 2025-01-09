Cluster Headaches Therapeutics Market Size in the 7MM is expected to grow by 2034, estimates DelveInsight
Cluster Headaches Therapeutics Market
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Cluster Headaches Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Cluster Headaches, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cluster Headaches market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.
Key Takeaways from the Cluster Headaches Market Report
• Among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest prevalent cases of Cluster Headaches, with 98 thousand cases and Spain had the lowest cases which were 62 thousand, in 2023.
• According to DelveInsight's estimates, the type-specific cases of cluster headaches in the US were categorized into episodic and chronic forms. In 2023, the episodic type accounted for the majority of cases, with 162 thousand, compared to 41 thousand cases of the chronic type.
• Based on Gender-specific instances, there were 41 thousand males and 17.7 thousand females affected by Cluster Headaches in Germany in 2023.
• In Japan, based on age, the prevalent cases of Cluster Headaches were categorized into two groups: Below 18 and 18 and above age group, from which 18 and above accounted for the highest number of cases, approximately 72 thousand in 2023.
• The leading Cluster Headaches Companies such as Novartis AG, Zosano Pharma, Eli Lily and Company, AstraZeneca Plc., Autonomic Technologies, Inc, ElectroCore Medical LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Winston Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lundback Seattle BioPharmaceutical, and others
• Promising Cluster Headaches Therapies such as VYEPTI (Eptinezumab), Civamide (Zucapsaicin), Zolmitriptan transdermal, and others
Cluster Headaches Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM
• Total Cluster Headaches Prevalent Cases
• Cluster Headaches Diagnosed Cases
• Cluster Headaches Type-specific Cases
• Cluster Headaches Gender-specific Cases
• Cluster Headaches Age-specific Cases
Cluster Headaches Marketed Drugs
• EMGALITY (Galcanezumab-gnlm): Eli Lilly and Company
EMGALITY (galcanezumab-gnlm) is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds to the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) ligand and blocks its interaction with the receptor. It is formulated as a sterile, preservative-free solution for subcutaneous injection, with a molecular weight of approximately 147 kDa. Approved by the US FDA in June 2019 for treating episodic cluster headaches in adults, EMGALITY is the first CGRP antibody to receive such approval. It was initially approved in September 2018 for migraine prevention and has also been approved in the European Union for migraine prophylaxis. In March 2019, the FDA granted Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its use in episodic cluster headaches.
Cluster Headaches Emerging Drugs
• VYEPTI (Eptinezumab): Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceutical
Eptinezumab is a monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) antibody that exhibits high specificity and affinity for both the α- and β-forms of human calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). CGRP plays a critical role in the pathophysiology of migraine and cluster headaches by modulating neurogenic inflammation. Eptinezumab is currently in Phase III development, with recent advancements focusing on its efficacy and safety profile. The latest data highlights its potential to provide significant relief for cluster headache sufferers, with ongoing trials aimed at further validating its therapeutic benefit and optimizing its clinical application.
Cluster Headaches Market Outlook
Cluster headache treatment involves acute and preventive phases. Acute treatments include triptans (sumatriptan, zolmitriptan), high-flow oxygen, somatostatin, and its analogs, with triptans being the most commonly used. Analgesics like lidocaine and dihydroergotamine are additional options, while opioids and NSAIDs are not recommended due to questionable efficacy. Preventive therapy includes maintenance and transitional prophylaxis. Verapamil is the primary maintenance medication, valued for its safety and effectiveness. Corticosteroids, such as methylprednisolone, provide rapid control at treatment onset, while transitional prophylaxis supports maintenance therapy. Other options include methysergide, melatonin, and gabapentin, although methysergide is not available in the USA.
Scope of the Cluster Headaches Market Report
• Study Period: 2020-2034
• Coverage: 7MM
• Cluster Headaches Therapeutic Assessment: Cluster Headaches current marketed and Cluster Headaches emerging therapies
• Cluster Headaches Market Dynamics: Cluster Headaches market drivers and Cluster Headaches market barriers
• Cluster Headaches Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
• Cluster Headaches Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cluster Headaches Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Content
1 Key Insights
2 Report Introduction
3 Cluster Headache Market Overview at a Glance
4 Cluster Headache Executive Summary
5 Cluster Headache Key Events
6 Disease Background and Overview: Cluster Headache
7 Cluster Headache Epidemiology and Patient Population
8 Cluster Headache Patient Journey
9 Cluster Headache Emerging Therapies
10 Cluster Headache: Seven Major Market Analysis
11 Cluster Headache Unmet Needs
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Cluster Headache Market Access and Reimbursement
14 Appendix
15 Bibliography
16 Disclaimer
17 About DelveInsight
