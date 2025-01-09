Chronic Venous Insufficiency Therapeutics Market Size in the 7MM is expected to grow by 2034, estimates DelveInsight
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Therapeutics Market
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s "Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Chronic Venous Insufficiency, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Venous Insufficiency market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.
Key Takeaways from the Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Report
• In the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of prevalent cases of Chronic Venous Insufficiency, with nearly 6.2 million in 2020.
• Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of cases of Chronic Venous Insufficiency, followed by UK, whereas Spain occupied the bottom of the ladder.
• According to DelveInsight’s epidemiology model for CVD, the C1 stage had the highest diagnosed prevalence in the United States.
• The leading Chronic Venous Insufficiency Companies such as Cardinal Health, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Edward Lifesciences, and others.
• Promising Chronic Venous Insufficiency Therapies such as P-TEV, VenoValve, EnVVe, SONOVEIN, and others.
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM
• Total Chronic Venous Insufficiency Prevalent Cases
• Chronic Venous Insufficiency Gender-specific Cases
• Chronic Venous Insufficiency Stage-specific Cases
• Chronic Venous Insufficiency Treatable Cases
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Marketed Drugs
• Venclose System: BD
• ActiTouch: Tactile Medical
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Emerging Drugs
• P-TEV: Verigraft AB
• VenoValve: enVVeno Medical Corporation
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Outlook
In the Chronic Venous Insufficiency pipeline among the emerging candidates, SONOVEIN, which is a robotic solution for non-invasive echotherapy treatment using high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) technology. It operates independently without the need for additional accessories such as guide wires, puncture kits, or catheters. The device is being evaluated in a VEINRESET study, which is now transitioning into a 12-month follow-up period, with results projected for release by 2025. The company plans to file the market approval application with the FDA once the study report is available in the second half of 2025.
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Dynamics
The dynamics of the chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) market are anticipated to evolve significantly in the coming years. A notable rise in the prevalent population of CVI, combined with improved accessibility to existing treatments such as compression therapy and antibiotics, presents a considerable market opportunity. The absence of highly effective medications or therapies further underscores this potential, providing room for emerging companies to innovate and make a meaningful impact on patients' lives. Moreover, growing public awareness fosters a favorable environment for the development of new therapeutics, set to drive the CVI market's growth over the long term.
Scope of the Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Report
• Coverage- 7MM
• Study Period- 2020-2034
• Chronic Venous Insufficiency Companies- Cardinal Health, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Edward Lifesciences, and others.
• Chronic Venous Insufficiency Therapies- P-TEV, VenoValve, EnVVe, SONOVEIN, and others.
• Chronic Venous Insufficiency Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Venous Insufficiency Current marketed and Chronic Venous Insufficiency Emerging Therapies
• Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Dynamics: Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market drivers and Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Barriers
