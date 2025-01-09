TaxZerone Reminds Businesses: Critical Deadline Approaching for 2024 Information Returns and Employment Tax Forms

Tax Year 2024: Business Tax Forms Due January 31, 2025!

Don't Miss the January 31st Deadline: TaxZerone Urges Businesses to File 2024 Forms Now

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the January 31, 2025, deadline for filing many 2024 Information Returns (Forms W-2 and 1099-NEC) and Employment Tax Forms (94x series) rapidly approaching, TaxZerone, a leading provider of online tax filing solutions, urges businesses to prioritize this critical task.Timely and accurate filing of forms such as 1099, W-2, 1095, and 94x is essential to ensure compliance and avoid potential penalties."Procrastination can lead to significant financial and legal consequences," stated Alexia Zepeda, Spokesperson at TaxZerone. "We encourage businesses to leverage the power of technology and utilize streamlined solutions like TaxZerone to ensure a smooth and stress-free filing experience."TaxZerone offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to simplify the tax filing process for businesses of all sizes:🎯Comprehensive Form Support: TaxZerone supports all 1099 forms and corrections, Form W-2 and W-2C, ACA forms (1095-C and 1095-B), all 94x forms and corrections, extension forms, nonprofit forms, and excise forms.🎯Federal and State Filing: TaxZerone ensures seamless filing for both Federal and State returns for Forms 1099 and W-2.🎯ACA Form Support: Simplifies the filing of ACA Forms 1095-C and 1095-B, ensuring compliance with Affordable Care Act regulations.🎯Employment and Payroll Tax Forms: File Forms 940, 941, 943, 944, 945, and their corrections with ease.🎯Bulk Upload & Filing Capability: Upload multiple forms at once and file them in bulk to save time and effort.🎯Draft Saving Feature: Save your progress in draft mode and resume filing whenever convenient.🎯Electronic Delivery Portal: Employees and recipients can securely access their forms through ZeroneVault, TaxZerone’s secure online portal.🎯Record Keeping: TaxZerone securely stores your forms for up to 7 years, ensuring compliance and easy access to historical data.🎯Accounting Software Integrations: Easily import data from QuickBooks Online, Xero, and other accounting software to streamline your filing process.🎯Scheduled Filing: Complete your forms early and schedule an e-filing date. Share forms with employees or recipients beforehand and make corrections until the scheduled date to avoid post-filing adjustments.🎯Postal Mailing Support: TaxZerone handles the postal mailing of recipient copies for added convenience.🎯Comprehensive Support: Receive guidance at every step with assistance available via phone (in English and Spanish), email, and chat.Affordable PricingTaxZerone offers competitive pricing to fit your budget:💲Forms 1099/W-2/1095 start at $2.49 per form, with pricing as low as $0.59 per form for higher volumes.💲Payroll Tax Forms (941/940) are priced at just $6.99 per form.💲Business Tax Extension Form 7004 e-filing is available for just $14.99."TaxZerone is committed to empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of tax compliance with ease and confidence," added Alexia Zepeda. "We encourage businesses to visit our website or contact our support team today to learn more about how TaxZerone can simplify their 2024 Information Returns filing process."About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is a leading provider of online tax filing solutions, dedicated to simplifying tax compliance for businesses across various industries. With a focus on user-friendliness, robust security, and exceptional customer support, TaxZerone empowers businesses to meet their tax obligations efficiently and effectively.For more information about TaxZerone and its services, visit www.taxzerone.com

