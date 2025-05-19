TaxZerone Opens Pre-Filing for IRS Form 2290 for the 2025–2026 Tax Year

Excise Tax Forms - TaxZerone

Early Filing Helps Truck Owners Stay Ahead of the IRS Deadline and Avoid Penalties

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, today announced the opening of its pre-filing window for IRS Form 2290, the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) return, for the upcoming 2025–2026 tax period, which runs from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026. This early filing option enables truck owners, fleet operators, and tax professionals to prepare and submit returns before the IRS begins accepting them in early July.Helping Truckers Stay Compliant Without the Last-Minute Rush:Form 2290 is required for vehicles weighing 55,000 pounds or more that operate on public highways. Missing the filing deadline or submitting late can result in penalties and interest. By pre-filing through TaxZerone, filers can ensure their returns are ready for automatic transmission the moment the IRS opens the 2025–2026 filing season, minimizing compliance risks and helping avoid delays.Features Built for the Trucking Industry:TaxZerone's platform includes tools and features designed to address the practical challenges truckers and fleet managers face during the Form 2290 filing process:✅ IRS-Authorized Provider: Returns are securely transmitted in accordance with IRS standards.✅ Instant Schedule 1: Delivered immediately upon IRS acceptance—essential for truck registration and operation. Free VIN Correction : Correct Vehicle Identification Number errors at no extra charge.✅ AutoMagic2290: Easily copy data from last year’s return to save time and avoid duplicate entry.✅ Flat $19.99 Filing Fee: Transparent pricing with no hidden costs.✅ Bulk Upload: Simplify filings for fleets with multiple vehicles.✅ English & Spanish Support: Bilingual assistance available by phone, email, and chat.✅ All 2290 Amendments Supported: Including VIN Correction, Mileage Exceeded, and Weight Increase.✅ Form 8849 Schedule 6 Filing: Claim credits for overpaid taxes, or when a vehicle is sold, stolen, or destroyed.Pre-Filing Offers Peace of Mind: Pre-filing Form 2290 is especially helpful for truckers who want to ensure they’re not racing against deadlines in the summer,” said a TaxZerone spokesperson. “It helps avoid any delays and gives users a head start on securing their stamped Schedule 1 for registration and renewal purposes.”Returns submitted during the pre-filing period are securely stored and automatically transmitted to the IRS once the agency begins accepting 2290 filings in July. Users are notified instantly when their return is accepted.Additional benefits include free retransmission of rejected returns and IRS business rule validations to reduce the chances of rejection.Pre-file today at www.TaxZerone.com to stay ahead of the July rush and stay compliant for the 2025–2026 period.About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is a trusted IRS-authorized e-file provider offering a full suite of tax filing solutions for individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and tax professionals. Built for accuracy, ease, and compliance, TaxZerone supports electronic filing for:✔️Excise Tax Forms, including Form 2290 and all related amendments, VIN corrections, and Form 8849 Schedule 6 to claim credits✔️Employment Tax Forms, such as Forms 941, 941-X, 940, and 944✔️Wage and Information Returns, including Forms W-2, W-2C, the full 1099 series, and ACA Forms 1095-B and 1095-C✔️Nonprofit Returns, including Forms 990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, 990-T and 8868 for extensions✔️Tax Extensions for individuals, businesses, and nonprofits (Forms 4868, 7004, and 8868)✔️Essential Forms, such as the Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOIR), Form W-9, and Form 8655, to support business compliance and tax operationsWith real-time IRS status updates, intuitive navigation, bulk upload capabilities, and multilingual customer support, TaxZerone is designed to simplify tax filing across use cases. Whether you're a fleet operator, payroll processor, nonprofit manager, or small business owner, TaxZerone provides a secure, affordable, and user-friendly platform—always with no hidden costs.To learn more, visit www.TaxZerone.com

