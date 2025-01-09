MRO Latin America

MRO Latin America is the premier event in this region for the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week Network ’s MRO Latin America will be held in Panama City, Panama, February 4-5. The two-day conference and showcase will take place at the Hotel RIU Plaza Panama and draw more than 550 registered attendees from around the world. The majority of attendees are involved in the acquisition cycle as buyers and influencers.MRO Latin America is the premier event in this region for the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry, designed for thought leaders and decision makers. This event provides new opportunities for the growing demand for business in the region.The event will include engaging networking opportunities throughout the two days including receptions, breakfast mixers and networking luncheons.Industry experts will lead drill-down discussions, sessions, workshops, and business development opportunities in an intimate setting with attendees focused on growing their organizations in South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean.Copa Airlines CEO Pedro Heilbron will deliver the opening keynote, “Navigating the Future of Copa Airlines in Latin America and Beyond.” The slate also includes:• Phil Bathurst, CEO, Aspire MRO• Lindsay Bjerregaard, Managing Editor, MRO, Aviation Week Network• Rimsky Buitrago, CEO, Coopesa• Alexsandro Campos, Global Vice President Materials and Logistics, Embraer Services & Support• PlÍnio Antônio Silva de Oliveira, MRO Maintenance Director 145 Technical Vice President, Azul• Alejandro Echeverria, CEO, Aeroman• Carl Glover, SVP Sales and Marketing Americas, AAR Corp.• Rick Gonzalez, President, 3Chem Corporation• Joseph Hernandez VP, Technology, FEAM Aero• Wayne Kissoondath, Vice President, Portfolio Management, Jetstream Aviation Capital, LLC• Brian Kough, Senior Director, Forecasts & Aerospace Insights, Aviation Week Network• Jacobo Mesta, Chief of Growth Strategy, Soisa Aircraft Interiors• Lori Ranson, Senior Analyst, Aviation Week Network• Christy Robinson, Director of MRO Service Delivery, Delta TechOps• Ramiro Rojas, Procurement Manager, Finance, Flybondi• Rafael Samudio, Vice President, Technical Operations, Copa Airlines• Eisen Sanabria, Engineering and Planning Director, Avianca• Lee Ann Shay, Executive Editor, Business Aviation and MRO, Aviation Week Network• Cesar Gomez Tavera, Regional Head Customer Support, Latin America and Caribbean, Airbus• And many more. See here for a complete agenda: https://mrolatinamerica.aviationweek.com/en/conference/conference-agenda.html The sold out MRO Latin America Showcase will feature 50 solution and service providers, and will enable attendees to source and shop tools, technologies and services. The Showcase is only open to registered attendees. See the full line up of participants here: https://mrolatinamerica.aviationweek.com/en/showcase/showcase-exhibition.html Visit here to register: https://mrolatinamerica.aviationweek.com/en/register.html The event’s Host Sponsor is Copa Airlines. Premium Sponsors are Boeing, Delta TechOps, Embraer, and Setna iO, and event sponsors are APAS, Drayton Aerospace, ExxonMobil, HEICO, Quantum Control, StandardAero, and TT Repairs.“The Latin America region is booming for aerospace MRO and we are thrilled to return to Panama City,” said Carol Wilkins, Conference Producer for Aviation Week Network. “We have a vibrant group of speakers, exhibitors and attendees, and many opportunities to network and build contacts.”ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com # # #

