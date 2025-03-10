The world’s largest aviation MRO event, Aviation Week Network’s MRO Americas, will be held in Atlanta, April 8-10

Aviation Week Network Logo MRO Americas

Conference will include speakers from Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue

MRO Americas attracts the largest and most influential group in the aviation MRO arena, and we have an impressive speaker line up and a massive exhibition hall.” — Helen Curl, Vice President of Events, Aviation Week Network

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The aviation MRO community will gather for the world’s largest industry event, Aviation Week Network 's 29th Annual MRO Americas (#MROAM), April 8-10 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The event will be co-located with the Military Aviation Logistics & Maintenance Symposium , also April 8-10(#MALMS).The conference will feature high-level speakers offering industry insights, with the Conference Chair address by Robert Cooney, Director of Fleet Engineering, Delta Air Lines; as well as remarks by Cory Boese, Fleet Chief, Southwest Airlines; Greg Emerson, Vice President, Base Maintenance, American Airlines; John Laughter, Executive Vice President, Chief of Operations and President of Delta TechOps; and Dave Marcontell, Vice President, Technical Operations, JetBlue.See here for the full agenda: https://mroamericas.aviationweek.com/en/conference/conference-agenda.html Timely topics include:• Artificial Intelligence, the Inevitable Future• Supply Chain Readiness• Cyber Security: the Ever-Evolving Threat• Adapting and Strategizing: the Lessor Perspective• USM: The Questions & Answers• MRO Insights on Capacity and Critical Challenges• Improving Base Maintenance ThroughputAccording to data that will be presented at the event, the 2025 10-Year North America Commercial Fleet and MRO Forecast, the industry can expect nearly $690 billion new deliveries at retail value, with 80% of new unit deliveries being narrowbodies such as the Airbus A320 and the Boeing 737 worth, +$506 billion. A relatively low regional fleet growth rate in North America belies a huge recapitalization transition in North America with +5,000 new commercial aircraft replacing +4,000 retiring aircraft over the next 10-years.“The huge turnover of the fleet in North America will create big changes for operators and MROs alike. We see an MRO demand of nearly $300 billion, 46% of which will be engine-driven demand,” said Brian Kough, Aviation Week’s Senior Director for Forecasts and Aerospace Insights. “We anticipate that there will be more than 64,000 scheduled engine and airframe maintenance events over the next decade generated by North American airlines while our neighbors to the south in Latin America will see over 19,600.”The event includes an exhibition floor with more than 1,000 solution providers and an expected 18,000 registered attendees. These numbers reflect the largest MRO Americas in its 29-year history. The exhibition floor will feature engaging content including sessions, case histories and product briefings covering the hottest topics and industry trends at the Go Live! Theater.“We are thrilled to return to Atlanta! Last year, MRO Americas was our biggest ever with more than 17,400 registered attendees and we expect to exceed that number this year. MRO Americas attracts the largest and most influential group in the aviation MRO arena, and we have an impressive speaker line up and a massive exhibition hall,” said Helen Curl, Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “The event plays an integral role in our customers’ business operations and is the place to be for making deals, gaining insight, and networking with peers, customers, and prospective customers.”The exhibition hall hours are Tuesday, April 8, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. See here for a full list of exhibitors. To register for MRO Americas see here: https://malms.aviationweek.com/en/register.html MRO Americas is supported by our sponsors. The Diamond Sponsor is Delta TechOps, and the Emerald Sponsor is HEICO. Platinum Sponsors are Aero Accessories, Aero Engine Solutions, Airbus, AvAir, Boeing, Chromalloy, GE Aerospace, HAECO, Lufthansa Technik, RTX, Setna iO, and Standard Aero. Inside MRO is the official publication of MRO Americas.See here for a full list of sponsors: https://malms.aviationweek.com/en/sponsors/sponsors.html MRO Americas will be preceded by the inaugural MRO Systems Integration Summit on April 7, connecting airlines, MROs, parts distributors and software leaders. The Summit will address the challenges in software integration and modernization, driving efficiency in aviation maintenance. The event Platinum Sponsor is IFS and the Premier Sponsor is Yurts. Learn more here: https://mrosystemsintegration.aviationweek.com/en/home.html ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.