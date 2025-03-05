Aviation Week Network’s Air Transport World (ATW) Announces 2025 Airline Industry Achievement Award Recipients

ATW Airline Awards Logo

Honorees will be celebrated at Gala Dinner in New Delhi this May

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Air Transport World , part of Informa’s Aviation Week Network , today reveals the top winners of the 51st annual ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards, including Airline of the Year honoree All Nippon Airways (ANA).The ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards recognize excellence across airline operations and are widely considered the most coveted in the air transport industry.Tokyo-based ANA, a Star Alliance carrier, was selected for the top Award due to its strong financial performance, innovative management leadership, commitment to ever-improving customer experience, and dedication to aviation sustainability.Other award recipients include Airlines for America (A4A) President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio (Lifetime Achievement), Cathay Pacific (Eco-Airline), Cathay Cargo (Cargo Operator), Scoot (Value Airline), Sun Country (Airline Market Leader), Qatar Airways Cargo (Humanitarian Force for Good, given in partnership with non-profit Airlink) and airBaltic Chairman and CEO Martin Gauss (Joseph S. Murphy leadership excellence).The 51st ATW Awards will be presented at a Gala dinner in New Delhi, India, on Friday, May 30, 2025.“I congratulate all of our highly-deserving 2025 Winners who stand for the very best in the global air transport industry. We greatly look forward to honoring and celebrating them and shining a light on all the good that is achieved through air transport connectivity and the people who work so hard every day,” said ATW Editor-in-Chief Karen Walker.“We are delighted to receive the Airline of the Year award” ANA’s President and CEO Shinichi Inoue said. “This award is proof that ANA's safety, high hospitality, efforts to enhance the value of customer experience, expansion of the global network, and the daily efforts of our employees have been recognized. ANA remains dedicated to shaping the future of air travel by continuing to exceed the expectations of our customers.”Scoot CEO Leslie Thng said, "We are honored to be named ‘Value Airline of the Year’ for the second consecutive year, a recognition that reaffirms our position as the leading value airline in the region and inspires us to continue setting new industry benchmarks. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and teamwork of the entire Scoot team.”More details of the recipients and their accomplishments can be found at https://atw-awards.aviationweek.com/en/home.html For more information about the Awards, attending the Award ceremony and sponsorship opportunities, click here or contact Gabriel Balmes at gabriel.balmes@informa.com.###ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate andgrow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands inmarkets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

