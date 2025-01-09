VHS Learning’s Spring 2025 Registration Open; Classes Begin January 29

VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with almost 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online courses have become a common part of the college experience and the most popular option for professional development. Consequently, skills required for online learning success – time management, self-motivation, and online collaboration – are now vital elements of college and career readiness. High schools can help students develop these skills and explore potential career options through the core, Advanced Placementand elective classes in VHS Learning ’s accredited program.Course enrollment for spring 2025 can be found here , and classes will begin January 29. For students needing course credits for graduation, or simply looking to add another elective course not offered by their school to their spring schedule, now is the time to enroll. Students whose school does not utilize the VHS Learning program can enroll in the program directly In addition to 29 APofferings, VHS Learning’s catalog of more than 250 instructor-led courses includes innovative STEM and humanities programs, and a wide variety of unique electives. Among the courses offered this spring are Anatomy and Physiology, Artificial Intelligence, Criminology, Data Science, Fashion Design, and Health. Students work with their school’s guidance department to schedule these courses into their standard school day, just like any other course offered at their school.In VHS Learning’s Anatomy and Physiology course, students investigate major body systems: skeletal, muscular, respiratory, circulatory, digestive, urinary, reproductive, immune, endocrine, and nervous. Course participants will complete group assignments as well as hands-on labs, virtual labs and simulations as they explore how these body systems work together and the effects of disruptions.Students taking the Artificial Intelligence course delve into the history of artificial intelligence, learn how machines are programmed, trained and learn, and consider the impact of AI on society. Course participants will develop their own AI prototype as a culminating project.For the Criminology course, students examine crime data, research methods, theories that attempt to explain criminal behavior, and the purpose and origins of law. Course participants will collaborate on group projects and make recommendations for preventing crime.Through hands-on activities in the Data Science course, students examine messy questions using data, explore sample datasets, and grasp the fundamental relationship between probability and statistics. Course participants will master essential programming and statistical concepts, enabling effective visualization of data using various charts, plots, and graphs.Students in the Fashion Design course explore career and entrepreneurship opportunities in the fashion industry, sustainable fashion, and the ways in which fashion welcomes people with disabilities. Additionally, they will learn various hand or machine stitches, the appropriate tools and fabrics for different projects, and a variety of business and interpersonal skills.In the Health course, students interpret data from valid sources to investigate current health-related trends. The course is designed to provide an opportunity for students to develop the skills, attitudes, and behaviors that enable them to make responsible decisions about health and avoid health-related risks.“For nearly 30 years, VHS Learning has helped schools prepare their students for college and careers,” said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. “Schools of all types around the world — urban, rural, public, and private — use VHS Learning to expand their programs of study. Every course is taught by experienced certified high school teachers, 81% of whom possess a master’s degree or higher. We’re looking forward to helping schools and students expand their horizons this coming spring.”About VHS LearningVHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with almost 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 500 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning’s 250+ online high school courses — including 29 APcourses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses — to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.# # #

