Ananda Sangha Publications Announces Its Latest Release, Touch of Inner Power, Alongside Other Award-Winning Titles

Ananda Sangha Publications announces the release of Touch of Inner Power, the newest addition to the Touch of Light series by Nayaswami Jyotish & Nayaswami Devi

INDIA, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paramhansa Yogananda, a spiritual teacher, brought the ancient teachings of Kriya Yoga and the practice of self-realization from India to the West. His autobiography, Autobiography of a Yogi, offers wisdom and insights into living a spiritually meaningful life.Swami Kriyananda, a direct disciple of Yogananda and founder of Ananda Sangha, dedicated his life to spreading his Guru’s teachings and values. Commissioned by Yogananda to share these teachings globally, Kriyananda has authored over 150 books covering a wide range of spiritual and practical topics.DATES AND LOCATION:Ananda Sangha Publications announces the release of Touch of Inner Power, the newest addition to the Touch of Light series by Nayaswami Jyotish and Nayaswami Devi. As the sixth book in this series, Touch of Inner Power offers insights into finding inner strength and living with joy, especially in times of uncertainty.About the BookIn this book, Nayaswami Jyotish and Nayaswami Devi share personal stories, practical advice, and uplifting messages based on their more than fifty years of building, serving, and living in a worldwide spiritual community steeped in the wisdom and teachings of Paramhansa Yogananda.The authors say that Touch of Inner Power is a call to rally our inner warrior to harness the resilience and strength required to persevere and triumph in the arenas of our internal battles.“Your first responsibility is YOU. Take care of yourself so that you can take care of others. Remember, you have a body, a mind, and a soul, and each needs attention.” - Nayaswami Jyotish“Let's remember to ‘look for a skylight.’ We can do this by lifting our eyes and energy to the seat of higher consciousness, the spiritual eye, where God dwells within each one of us.” - Nayaswami DeviAbout the AuthorsNayaswami Jyotish and Nayaswami Devi, co-authors of the book Touch of Inner Power, are disciples of Master Paramhansa Yogananda (author of Autobiography of a Yogi) and students of Swami Kriyananda. Nayaswami Jyotish holds a B.A. in Psychology from the University of Minnesota and has close to 60 years of experience teaching meditation to a global audience. He has authored books on meditation, career, and marriage and is also the creator of Meditation Therapy™, which addresses topics such as emotional health, relationships, stress, and change.Nayaswami Devi, in addition to being a founding member of Ananda Village, is involved in various organizations associated with Ananda. She serves on the board of directors of the Education for Life Foundation, the Janaka Foundation, and The Ananda Institute of Alternative Living.Nayaswami Devi is a published author and has written books such as Faith is My Armor: The Life of Swami Kriyananda.They are recipients of the Global Ambassador Peace Award.CONTACT DETAILSStay connected with and follow Ananda Sangha Publications on Instagram @anandasanghapublications and visit https://www.instagram.com/anandasanghapublications/ for daily inspiration and to access more titles.About the PublisherAnanda Sangha Publications is the publishing arm of Ananda Sangha, a spiritual movement based on the teachings of Paramhansa Yogananda, the renowned author of Autobiography of a Yogi, and his direct disciple, Swami Kriyananda. The publication house is dedicated to disseminating the timeless spiritual teachings of Paramhansa Yogananda to a global audience, offering a range of books, courses, and materials that inspire personal growth, spiritual understanding, and inner transformation.Their mission aligns with the broader goal of Ananda Sangha, which is to “help individuals awaken their highest potential through inner communion with the Divine, spiritual community, and selfless service to humanity.”Ananda Sangha Publications have published other award-winning titles, which are specifically for those seeking to realize their highest potential.These titles are available at www.anandasanghapublications.com

