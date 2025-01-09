ANY.RUN Wraps Up 2024 with Milestone Achievements, New Features, and a Look Ahead to 2025

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, is closing out 2024 with a host of new features, significant platform updates, and strengthened partnerships across the cybersecurity community. Throughout the year, ANY.RUN has remained focused on helping businesses tackle evolving cyber threats with greater speed, accuracy, and collaboration.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒

· 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗯𝗼𝘅: ANY.RUN added Linux-based malware analysis with real-time monitoring and detailed reporting. The free Community plan now includes Windows 10 (x64) and Linux VMs, allowing users to deal with complex malware and phishing attacks with ease.

· 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀: Threat Intelligence Lookup (TI Lookup) provides a centralized IOC repository with YARA, Mutex, and Suricata searches. “Malconf” IOCs add deeper context for advanced threats, while notifications and a redesigned home screen with an interactive MITRE ATT&CK matrix help researchers track emerging attacks.

· 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸: Improved Team Collaboration features multi-admin support, Single Sign-On (SSO) enhancements, and the option to export team analysis history in JSON format, ensuring more efficient management and oversight for organizations of all sizes.

· 𝗘𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: The Security Training Lab provides universities with a hands-on curriculum integrated directly with ANY.RUN’s sandbox, helping students build practical cybersecurity skills and preparing them to tackle real-world threats upon graduation.

· 𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗲𝗿 𝗲𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻: Safebrowsing offers a secure browser environment for investigating suspicious URLs without endangering local systems. Additionally, the ANY.RUN Browser Extension lets analysts quickly launch sandbox sessions from any Chromium-based browser, saving time and streamlining investigations.

For more details on these updates and upcoming plans, visit ANY.RUN blog.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

ANY.RUN was honored with multiple awards in 2024, including recognition in the Threat Hunting category and endorsements from renowned cybersecurity institutions. Over 500,000 researchers, analysts, and security professionals continued to rely on ANY.RUN’s tools, adding to a thriving global community sharing cutting-edge research and collaboration.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a trusted provider of cybersecurity solutions used by over 500,000 professionals. By offering real-time sandbox environments for Windows and Linux, along with advanced threat intelligence tools and team collaboration features, ANY.RUN empowers organizations to detect, analyze, and counteract cyber threats efficiently.

