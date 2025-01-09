Water and Sanitation on water storage levels in Free State dams

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s first weekly state of reservoirs report for the year reveals a slight decrease in the water storage levels of the Free State Province, emphasising the critical need for water conservation. Provincial water storage levels have decreased marginally from 68.8% last week to 68.5% this week.

The Bloemfontein Water Supply System, which consists of four dams supplying Mangaung and surrounding areas, recorded a minor drop from 70.1% to 69.9%. Rustfontein Dam sits at an average of 48.5%, a slight decrease from 48.9% last week. While Welbedacht Dam is overflowing at 100.0%, it has declined from 112.1% the previous week. On the other hand, Knellpoort Dam showed a slight improvement, now at 82.5%.

Sterkfontein Dam sits at almost full capacity at 98.0%. The Bloemhof Dam flows at 65.6%, while Allemanskraal Dam averages records below average at 38.8% and Erfenis Dam records 67.4% pointing to some extent a decline from last week’s 67.7% recording.

Tierpoort Dam stands at 65.3% and Kalkfontein Dam at 74.5% this week. Krugersdrift Dam records at 56.9% a minimal increase from the 56.6% recorded for the previous week. Metsi- Matsho Dam flows comfortably at 94.1% and Fika-Patso Dam records just below average 48.5% this week. Gariep Dam, the country’s largest dam records 71.1% the same as last week, while the second largest dam, Vanderkloof Dam flows at 78.5%.

The Department urges all residents to prioritise water conservation, especially in light of these slight but consistent declines. The community’s collective responsibility is essential to ensure sustainable water supply for current and future generations.

The Department of Water and Sanitation, as the custodian of South Africa’s water resources, remains committed to sustainable water management

