Transcript of Opening Remarks by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan at the Reception to Introduce Singapore Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee as Candidate for the International Court of Justice for the Term 2027 – 2036

Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good afternoon everyone, Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, a very happy new year.

2 I’m very glad to see you and I want to start by thanking you for being here so early in the year as we introduce Ambassador Rena Lee as Singapore’s candidate for Judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the term 2027 to 2036. 2036 sounds like a long time away, but this is Singapore and we do take a long term view.

3 Many of you would already be aware that we are putting Ambassador Lee up for this candidature. But, today is an occasion to invite her to make a direct pitch to all of you, which I hope you will be able to convey back to your capitals, and a chance for her to share her thoughts on and vision for the ICJ, and I hope to interact with all of you at the reception hereafter.

4 This candidature is significant. This is in fact the first time that we are putting forward a nominee for Judge of the ICJ since we joined the United Nations (UN) in 1965, 60 years ago.

5 Singapore puts forward very few candidates to UN bodies and positions and we only do so if we feel we can make a constructive contribution to these essential multilateral platforms. So for instance, in 2020, Mr Daren Tang, became the first ever Singaporean to lead a UN specialised agency when he was elected as Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). We put forward this candidature because we had built up capabilities in the area of IP over the years and Daren Tang is a strong candidate whom we were certain would make a positive impact to the work of the organisation.

6 So the question then arises - why the ICJ, and why now?

7 Singapore has been a member of the UN since we gained our independence in 1965 and in fact, we are going to commemorate the 60th anniversary of our membership of the UN this year. Throughout our history, Singapore has been firmly committed to upholding the UN Charter and the international rule of law. And we have done our best to actively contribute to the work of the UN. For small States, in fact a tiny city-state like Singapore, international law and having a strong and functioning rules-based system, with credible international institutions and the norms and the processes that flow from having such structures, are absolutely essential.

8 If you think about what is happening in the world today, this multilateral system is under stress. There are several hot wars raging even now. And beyond their humanitarian impact and the devastation to civilians and infrastructure, and their impact on the global economy, the outcome of these conflicts will have major implications on the sovereignty, peace and prosperity of all countries, including and especially small, vulnerable states like Singapore.

9 So we watch geopolitical divisions and tensions becoming more pronounced with great concern. We believe that at a time like this, international law is all the more crucial in preventing a collapse of the international order, because if that collapses, we end up in a situation where might makes right, and such a world would be dangerous for all of us.

10 As prescribed by the UN Charter, the ICJ plays a vital role in safeguarding this order by determining legal disputes that can be submitted to the Court; by creating binding legal obligations which disputing States must comply with; and providing authoritative interpretations of international law.

11 Within this context, States must do our part to work together to strengthen international law and its institutions, uphold and comply with international law. This requires voluntary commitment on the part of all States, and all of us who have been beneficiaries of the remarkable decade of peace, prosperity and progress since the end of the Second World War. In particular, small States, have been beneficiaries of the multilateral system anchored by international law for our survival and our prosperity.

12 So it is in this spirit that Singapore is pleased to put up for your consideration and to nominate Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee as a potential Judge of the ICJ. Rena is well qualified. She is a distinguished legal adviser to the Singapore Government, with more than thirty years of experience, across multiple domains of international law, including law of the sea, the environment and climate change law, human rights law, international humanitarian law, and intellectual property law.

13 She is well known for having led and presiding over the successful negotiation and adoption, by consensus, of the landmark BBNJ Treaty. With her versatility as a diplomat, state negotiator and government legal advisor, we believe that she is an ideal candidate to be a Judge of the ICJ. The last time that a Southeast Asian candidate was elected to the ICJ was more than five decades ago, when Judge César Bengzon from the Philippines was on the bench.

14 I am confident that Ambassador Lee will remain dedicated to promoting and safeguarding the international rule of law in an independent, thoughtful and principled manner.

15 Ambassador Lee has Singapore’s full support, and we hope that we can count on all of you to support her in the upcoming elections.

16 Thank you.

