Condolence Letters on the Passing of Former Prime Minister of Malaysia Abdullah Badawi, 15 April 2025

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and the spouse of former Prime Minister of Malaysia Abdullah Badawi, Jeanne Abdullah, to convey his condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister of Malaysia Abdullah Badawi.

The texts of the letters are appended.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

15 APRIL 2025

Letter to Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim

14 April 2025

YAB Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

Malaysia

Dear Dato’ Seri Anwar,

It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of former Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi. On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore, I would like to convey my heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Malaysia.

As Prime Minister of Malaysia from 2003 to 2009, Tun Abdullah was an inspiration to many. He elevated ASEAN’s international standing and defended regionalism at a time of great change in the global community. Tun Abdullah faithfully served the Malaysian people and made significant improvements to Malaysia’s economic and social development.

During Tun Abdullah’s tenure as Prime Minister, our countries deepened cooperation in areas of mutual interest. This includes the development of Iskandar Malaysia, which Singapore has strongly supported since its inception. At the same time, Singapore and Malaysia made good progress on longstanding bilateral issues. For instance, both countries agreed to abide by the ruling of the International Court of Justice on the sovereignty of Pedra Branca and Middle Rocks. Despite the difficulties, Tun Abdullah always engaged us constructively, often defusing tense moments with his congenial personality.

My heartfelt sympathies are with you, the people of Malaysia, and Tun Abdullah’s family during this period of sadness.

Yours sincerely,

LAWRENCE WONG

Letter to Spouse of former Prime Minister of Malaysia Abdullah Badawi, Jeanne Abdullah

14 April 2025

Tun Jeanne Abdullah née Danker

Malaysia

Dear Tun Jeanne Abdullah,

I was saddened to hear the news about the passing of your husband, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi. Our thoughts are with you in this difficult time.

Tun Abdullah was a friend of Singapore’s who played an instrumental role towards our countries’ progress on several bilateral issues. He was amiable but firm, and willing to take discussions forward in the spirit of constructive cooperation and mutual support. We owe a debt of gratitude to Tun Abdullah for his friendship over the years.

Tun Abdullah will be remembered by all as a warm and generous man. Even as Prime Minister, he remained humble, and led Malaysia with wisdom and compassion. He will be fondly missed, not only as a leader, but also as a husband, father, and friend.

My deepest sympathies to you and your family. I wish you strength and comfort in this difficult time.

Yours sincerely,

LAWRENCE WONG